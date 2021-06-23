West Palm Beach to host Florida Golden Gloves tournament with plans to honor Steve Shepherd

Florida’s best amateur boxers will compete at the Florida Golden Gloves tournament this week in West Palm Beach, fighting to qualify for the national tournament. The three-day state tournament starts Thursday at Palm Beach Boxing Center with championship bouts set for Saturday. Doors will open at noon each day with the first fights starting at 1 p.m. Over 185 boxers, from ages 17 to 34, are slated to compete in ten different weight categories for both men and women as they attempt to earn their place on the state’s 28-person team that will compete at nationals this August in Tulsa, Oklahoma.