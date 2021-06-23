Passion for paddling
Three locals take on 260-mile Texas Water Safari canoe race. Coined “The world’s toughest canoe race,” the Texas Water Safari is not for the faint of heart. This race stretches 260 miles, from San Marcos to Corpus Christi. Three of this year’s competitors hold local roots, including Andrew Condie, Brandon Stafford and Bill Stafford. Condie’s three-man team finished third overall in 37 hours and 28 minutes, while the Staffords won their USCA C2 tandem canoe division in 48 hours and 47 minutes and finished 16th overall out of 140 boats with over 100 finishing the race.www.dewittcountytoday.com