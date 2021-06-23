L.A. Lakers player Alex Caruso arrested in Texas for pot possession

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (TCD) --

Los Angeles Lakers guard Alex Caruso was arrested Tuesday at the Easterwood Airport for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

According to ESPN, Caruso was about to board a plane at the airport, which is on Texas A&M University property. Caruso graduated Texas A&M in 2016.

Texas A&M Police Lt. Bobby Richardson told ESPN a TSA agent searched Caruso's bag and discovered an herb grinder containing marijuana.

Caruso was arrested and booked into Brazos County Jail on charges of possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brazos County Jail records show he was released on $4,200 bond and paid a fine of $552.

Caruso joined the Los Angeles Lakers in 2017. The Lakers organization did not immediately release a statement about Caruso's arrest.