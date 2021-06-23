Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

L.A. Lakers player Alex Caruso arrested in Texas for pot possession

Posted by 
truecrimedaily
truecrimedaily
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13kqr0_0adJ909C00

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (TCD) --

Los Angeles Lakers guard Alex Caruso was arrested Tuesday at the Easterwood Airport for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

According to ESPN, Caruso was about to board a plane at the airport, which is on Texas A&M University property. Caruso graduated Texas A&M in 2016.

Texas A&M Police Lt. Bobby Richardson told ESPN a TSA agent searched Caruso's bag and discovered an herb grinder containing marijuana.

Caruso was arrested and booked into Brazos County Jail on charges of possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brazos County Jail records show he was released on $4,200 bond and paid a fine of $552.

Caruso joined the Los Angeles Lakers in 2017. The Lakers organization did not immediately release a statement about Caruso's arrest.

Community Policy
truecrimedaily

truecrimedaily

7K+
Followers
644
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

True Crime Daily covers in-depth investigations, real-life mysteries, and the stories behind crimes across America. True Crime Daily is the continuation of the broadcast television show Crime Watch Daily.

 https://truecrimedaily.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Caruso
Person
Bobby Richardson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas A M#Marijuana#College Station#Tcd#Los Angeles#Espn#Tsa#The Los Angeles Lakers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
Sports
Texas A&M University
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAKBTX.com

Alex Caruso arrested at Easterwood airport on marijuana charges

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Los Angeles Lakers player Alex Caruso was arrested on Tuesday at Easterwood Airport in College Station, KBTX has confirmed. A spokesman for Texas A&M Police said officers were contacted by TSA agents at the airport after they found what they believed to be drug paraphernalia. The police department says the item located was a grinder with marijuana residue.
NBAchatsports.com

Podcast: Free Alex Caruso

Alex Caruso found himself in some legal trouble this week because of Texas’ marijuana laws just weeks before he really digs into free agency. So today on “The 30,” I joined Jas Kang to discuss Caruso being arrested in College Station, the impact it might have on his free agency, whether it might affect how the Lakers think of him, and if his parents now think that the evil west coast corrupted their pure baby boy.
NBAlakers365.com

Lakers Free Agency Preview Part 2: Alex Caruso, Talen Horton-Tucker & Other Players Most Likely To Stay In L.A.

Part 2 of this free agency primer will serve as a guide for those players most likely to stay with the Lakers this offseason and the path to keeping them around. Here is a link to Part 1, which was focused on players that are most likely to leave. Alex Caruso: UFA with Bird Rights Caruso has gone from a G League sensation to fan-favorite to an All-Defense caliber player.
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

Lakers Guard Alex Caruso Arrested At Airport Over Weed, Drug Paraphernalia: Report

On the heels of news that the NFL was dealing with their own scandal, the NBA jumped in with one of their own—well, a small one. The Los Angeles Lakers may be out of the playoffs but they're still making headlines. Hours ago, news began to circulate that Alex Caruso, a guard for the team, was arrested at the Easterwood Airport in College Station, Texas.
NFLPosted by
KFI AM 640

Kansas City Chiefs Star Arrested in L.A. for Allegedly Possessing Gun

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Kansas City Chiefs star defensive end Frank Clark was arrested after a traffic stop for allegedly possessing a concealed weapon in Los Angeles, police confirmed Monday. Los Angeles Police Department officers pulled Clark over for an unspecified vehicle violation at about 9:20 p.m. Sunday in the...
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

LeBron James Reacts To Alex Caruso's Weed Arrest

It isn't a secret that Alex Caruso is one of LeBron James' favorite teammates. Caruso has had some outstanding moments as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers, becoming somewhat of a cult hero for diehard purple and gold fans. This week, Caruso added to his legacy by finding one of the few states where you can still get arrested for marijuana possession, catching a charge in Texas after a TSA agent found a grinder and less than two ounces of weed in his bag.
NBAKVUE

New details released in arrest of Lakers guard Alex Caruso in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — New details have been released in the arrest of Lakers guard, Alex Caruso, at Easterwood Airport in College Station. Texas A&M police said they were called to the airport just before 2 p.m. Tuesday after a TSA agent said they found drug paraphernalia and possible drug residue. The TSA said they believed the bag belonged to Caruso and identified him through flight information.
NBAPosted by
Newsweek

Alex Caruso Mugshot Shows Lakers Star at Jail After Marijuana Arrest

Los Angeles Lakers guard Alex Caruso was arrested in Texas on Tuesday for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, Texas A&M police said. Both charges are classified as misdemeanor charges. According to online records from the Brazos County Jail, the 27-year-old had less than two ounces of marijuana on him when he was apprehended at approximately 2 p.m. CT (3 p.m. ET) while trying to board a flight at Easterwood Airport in College Station, Texas.
NBAchatsports.com

Alex Caruso Arrested For Having Fun And Being Cool

Texas A&M’s finest made national sports headlines Tuesday night when a University Police Department officer arrested former student, hometown hero and NBA Champion Alex Caruso for having fun and being cool at the wrong place and time. The charges were possession of marijuana (less than two ounces) and possession of...
NBAlakers365.com

Twitter Has Hilarious Reaction to Alex Caruso’s Arrest

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Alex Caruso, already one of Twitter's most popular players because of his hairline and a meme with Rihanna, quickly went viral on Wednesday after being arrested on misdemeanor drug charges. Airport TSA in College Station, TX, the college town of Caruso's alma mater Texas A&M, searched Caruso's bag at a security checkpoint and found an herb grinder that contained weed.
NBAAOL Corp

Stephen A. Smith Has A Message For Lakers Guard Alex Caruso

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Alex Caruso is coming off a solid fourth year with the team that saw him post career-highs in multiple categories. But his latest off-the-court incident has ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith fuming. Caruso was recently arrested in Texas on marijuana charges. He reportedly possessed drug paraphernalia...
NBAGolf Digest

Alex Caruso got arrested for marijuana possession in Texas leading to an all-time Stephen A. Smith “STAY OFF THE WEEEEEDUH!”

At around 2 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, former Lakers guard Alex Caruso attempted to catch a flight at Eastwood Airport in College Station, Texas. The only problem? He had left a grinder containing marijuana remnants in his backpack, which is a definite no-no in the state that once employed Walker Texas Ranger. Caruso was arrested on misdemeanor charges and subsequently released. It was a minor embarrassment at best and a major inconvenience at worst. Not something to write home about . . . that is until Stephen A. Smith got involved, using Caruso’s misfortune as rocket fuel for one of his greatest “STAY OFF THE WEEEEEDUH!” readings to date. Mash that volume button.
NBAlakeshowlife.com

Los Angeles Lakers mock draft: Lakers land National Champion at 22

The Los Angeles Lakers have the 22nd overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. While trade is always likely with a team of the Lakers’ caliber, it appears more likely this offseason that the Lakers will indeed keep the pick. Yes, the Lakers could still trade the pick if they...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Alex Caruso Arrest News

Los Angeles Lakers guard Alex Caruso was arrested by Texas A&M University police on Tuesday for possession of less than two ounces of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Caruso is a College Station native and A&M alum, but that didn’t stop him from getting picked up here. He was...
NBAAZFamily

The Extra Point Podcast: Phoenix Suns broadcaster Eddie Johnson

(3TV/CBS 5) -- The former NBA sharpshooter and current broadcaster discusses the Phoenix Suns' Western Conference Finals series against the Los Angeles Clippers. He takes you inside the mind of a player and outlines how the Suns can make their first NBA Finals appearance since 1993. LISTEN & SUBSCRIBE. Available...
NBAPosted by
Lakers Nation

2020-21 Los Angeles Lakers Player Reviews: Alfonzo McKinnie

When the Los Angeles Lakers traded JaVale McGee to the Cleveland Cavaliers in order to make room for Marc Gasol, they received Alfonzo McKinnie and Jordan Bell in exchange. Bell was immediately waived, but the Lakers surprisingly held on to McKinnie. McKinnie spent most of the 2020-21 season on the...