Learn How To Create Your Own Cryptocurrency With This On-Sale Bundle

The events of 2020 have become a serious challenge for the global community and economy in particular. Only a few areas haven’t plunged under the onslaught of the pandemic. Besides the pharmaceutical industry, the technology sector is among a handful of spheres that have stood their ground. This is not surprising, given that almost all social life, including work processes, has moved to virtual space during self-isolation. Perhaps the biggest success has been experienced by the cryptocurrency industry — over the past year Bitcoin has tripled its 2017 ATH, which proved impossible to achieve for three whole years.