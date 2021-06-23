Cancel
College Sports

William & Mary hires Brian Mann from the University of California as its athletic director

By Marty O'Brien, The Virginian-Pilot
Posted by 
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 8 days ago

Perhaps it’s fitting that Brian Mann, announced Wednesday as William & Mary’s new director of athletics, worked as a stunt double for Adam Sandler in the 2004 movie “The Longest Yard” and as a stunt man in subsequent football movies “Invincible” and “The Game Plan.”

If recent history is any indication, Mann’s position guiding the W&M athletic department through its turbulent times could come with similar hard knocks. Mann, who will begin transitioning into the position July 9 before replacing interim AD Jeremy Martin on Aug. 9, appears built to take them.

“There are challenges ahead for all public institutions, but what I truly believe is that William & Mary is doing the hard work now that will position us for a strong and successful future,” Mann said in a W&M release. “Words cannot describe how excited I am to be part of that future.”

A former quarterback at Dartmouth, Mann comes to W&M from the University of California in Berkeley, where he has served the past 2½ years as senior associate athletic director and chief development officer for athletics. According to the W&M release, Mann spearheaded fundraising for the athletic department’s $350 million portion of a $6 billion campaign.

In addition to overseeing the men’s basketball team, Mann was instrumental in obtaining a $12.5 million gift to Cal to create a new student-athlete development program. He also helped in getting a $10.8 million bequest in support of women’s athletics and the first head coaching endowment for a women’s sport at Cal.

Those were no small considerations for W&M in its search for an athletic director amid strained finances and gender equity requirements. Measures taken to ease athletic department budget deficits projected at around $3.2 million each of the next three academic years ignited a firestorm last fall.

On Sept. 3, W&M announced that it would cut seven sports at the end of the academic year: men’s indoor and outdoor track and field, men’s and women’s gymnastics and swimming, and women’s volleyball. Athletic director Samantha Huge was widely criticized within the W&M community for a lack of transparency in the decision-making process, and for the abrupt, impersonal manner in which the cuts were communicated to affected athletes.

Some labeled the letter announcing the cuts, signed by Huge, W&M President Katherine A. Rowe and Provost Peggy Agouris, as plagiarism because it so resembled one previously released at Stanford. In late September, athletes from the four female sports slated for elimination threatened a Title IX lawsuit.

Huge resigned on Oct. 6 and was replaced by Martin, Rowe’s chief of staff. Martin’s 10-month interim tenure as AD will likely be remembered positively.

Within days of Huge’s resignation, Martin opened a dialogue with representatives of the seven sports and, within two months, all were reinstated. He has since designed a new paradigm requiring the 23 varsity sports to become more self-supportive, and almost all are meeting initial fundraising targets.

“The more we learned about him during our very thorough process, the more impressed we were with his experience, leadership presence and ability to build relationships,” Martin said of Mann. “Brian cares deeply about the success of our student-athletes and a sustainable future for the department.

“We’re as excited to welcome him, his wife, Hilary, and their son, Russell, into our community as they are to join our Tribe.”

Before his time at Cal, Mann was chief development officer and senior associate athletics director at Rice. He was responsible there for all athletic programs’ fundraising.

At Dartmouth, where he earned bachelor’s (2002) and master’s degrees, he is second on the all-time passing list with 5,912 yards. He went on to play for the L.A. Avengers of the Arena Football League, picking up those stunt gigs in the movies during his time in Los Angeles.

Marty O’Brien, 757-247-4963, mjobrien@dailypress.com

