Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Caught On Camera Tasing 16-Year-Old

A Florida mother has claimed that her 16-year-old son of colour was tased twice by a state trooper in the back garden of his girlfriend’s house, allegedly in a case of racial profiling.Jack Rodeman was visiting his girlfriend in an upscale neighbourhood of Fort Meyers last week when he was confronted by trooper George Smyrnios, who said the teen looked like a “suspicious person” dressed in black, according to CBS12.The teen was standing in the backyard of the house, texting his girlfriend to answer the door when the trooper followed him. The CCTV footage of the incident showed the...