Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Caught On Camera Tasing 16-Year-Old

By Jeroslyn Johnson
Black Enterprise
 9 days ago
A Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) trooper is under fire after surveillance video captured him repeatedly tasing a 16-year-old biracial boy he assumed was a burglar. Jack Rodeman was going to visit his girlfriend on June 16 and was standing on her back porch when a state trooper approached him demanding he put his hands on his head, Raw Story reported. Rodeman was reaching into his back pocket to text his girlfriend that he had arrived when Trooper George Smyrnios shouted out, “Put your hands behind your head!”

