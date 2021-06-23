Astros' Chas McCormick: Time as regular player ends

Astros manager Dusty Baker said Monday that he doesn't expect Bregman (quadriceps) to return for at least a month, SportsTalk 790 Houston reports. This certainly isn't a positive update for Bregman, as last week it was reported that he could be back in two or three weeks. It's not entirely clear if the third baseman suffered some sort of setback that led to the longer return timeline, but based on Baker's update, Bregman appears likely to miss the entire month of July. Abraham Toro should continue to serve as the primary third baseman in Bregman's absence.