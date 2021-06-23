Cancel
Astros' Chas McCormick: Time as regular player ends

 8 days ago

McCormick is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Orioles, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. McCormick's move to the bench coincides with the return of Kyle Tucker (illness), who was reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list earlier Wednesday. While Tucker was out, McCormick drew eight consecutive starts in right field, going 7-for-34 with two home runs and six RBI over that stretch. With Tucker, Michael Brantley and Myles Straw locked in as Houston's primary outfielders, McCormick will have to settle for a bench role moving forward.

