Latest Michigan news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 p.m. EDT

ELECTION 2020-MICHIGAN

Michigan Senate GOP probe: No systemic fraud in election

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Senate Republicans who investigated the state’s presidential election say there was no widespread or systemic fraud. In a report released Wednesday, they also urge the state attorney general to consider investigating people who have made false allegations about results in Antrim County to raise money or publicity “for their own ends.” The GOP-led state Senate Oversight Committee says citizens should be confident the outcome represents the “true results.” Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump by about 155,000 votes, or 2.8 percentage points, in the battleground state. Trump and his allies have pushed debunked conspiracy theories and false information about voter fraud.

STATE POLICE-RACIAL STOPS

ACLU challenges state cops over racial disparities in stops

DETROIT (AP) — Two Black motorists in the Detroit area say they were racially targeted during a two-hour traffic stop that ended with no tickets in 2019. The American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan filed a lawsuit Wednesday seeking to force state police to reduce racial disparities in traffic stops. The ACLU says state police have failed to act despite acknowledging an increase in the percentage of stops involving Black Michigan drivers. The ACLU says Camara Sankofa and Shanelle Thomas “did nothing other than drive while Black” when they were stopped by white troopers in Oak Park. The state police won’t comment on the lawsuit. But the director, Col. Joe Gasper, says the agency is working with experts to analyze data and traffic stop processes.

CONSUMERS ENERGY-PLAN

Consumers Energy plans to complete coal phaseout by 2025

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Consumers Energy says it plans to stop burning coal to generate electricity by 2025. The utility based in Jackson, Michigan, made the announcement Wednesday as it released a long-term plan for producing energy in a more environmentally friendly way. The plan calls for ending use of coal 15 years earlier than previously scheduled. Coal-fired plants near Holland and Bay City would be shut down. The utility would step up its use of natural gas and generate more solar power. The plan needs approval of the Michigan Public Service Commission. Consumers Energy serves homes and businesses across the state’s Lower Peninsula.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FUNDING

Whitmer signs $2.2B COVID-19 bill that releases federal aid

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed a $2.2 billion spending bill that allocates federal COVID-19 aid for a continued boost in food assistance benefits and rental relief along with new grants to municipalities. The funds are from a rescue law enacted by Congress and former President Donald Trump in December. Whitmer said Wednesday she is proud to sign bipartisan legislation “that will help Michiganders keep roofs over their heads and keep the ability to feed their families.” About $1.5 billion will support the continuation of a 15% increase in monthly food benefits. Roughly $378 million will keep intact aid to renters.

WOMAN FOUND

Woman, 79, missing since Saturday found alive in Pontiac

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A 79-year-old woman missing since the weekend has been found alive in a wooded area in Pontiac. An employee at CN Railroad saw legs sticking out of weeds Tuesday. Sende Li was weak and suffering from exposure to the weather when she was found. The Oakland County sheriff’s office says Li is in stable condition at a hospital. Li had gone to a grocery store Saturday but did not return home. Her family believes she might have dementia.

STOLEN FRENCH BULLDOGS-RECOVERED

10 bulldogs worth $60K stolen in Ohio, recovered in Michigan

TALLMADGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say 10 French bulldogs stolen from a breeder in Ohio and worth an estimated total of $60,000 have been recovered in western Michigan. The Ottawa County sheriff’s office in Michigan says the dogs taken from Holmes County, Ohio, were found Monday in Tallmadge Township, about 170 miles northwest of Detroit. The victim in the Ohio theft had searched online and located what were believed to be the dogs posted for sale. A 41-year-old woman and a 17-year-old girl, both from Tallmadge Township, could be charged. The American Kennel Club ranked French bulldogs as the second most popular purebred dog in 2020 in the United States behind Labrador retrievers.

AP-US-EVACUATING-AFGHANS

Calls grow to evacuate Afghans to Guam as US troops leave

SAN DIEGO (AP) — With American troops withdrawing from Afghanistan, pressure is mounting for the Biden administration to evacuate Afghans who supported U.S. military operations during two decades of war. A bipartisan group of lawmakers is urging the White House to transport Afghans who worked as translators or otherwise helped U.S. military operations to a safe zone such as Guam, which was used to process refugees after the Vietnam War. So far, the administration has not committed to the idea. It’s focused on expanding a special visa program for Afghans who helped U.S. operations. Many say any congressional action will come too late and be insufficient.

TWO SLAIN-INFANT LEFT ALONE

Detroit police arrest person of interest in double slaying

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit police have arrested a 32-year-old man they call a person of interest in the fatal shootings of two adults found dead inside a home with an unharmed infant. The Detroit News reports the man surrendered to authorities and was being held at the Washtenaw County Jail on a conditional release violation. Detroit homicide detectives were expected to interview him by Wednesday in the killings of a 31-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman. Their bodies were found Monday in a home on Detroit’s northwest side. Both had been shot, and the man was bound and gagged. A baby was found alive and apparently unharmed in the home.

ELECTION 2020-AUDIT

Michigan county seeks vote recount sought by Trump backers

CHEBOYGAN, Mich. (AP) — A rural county in northern Michigan wants an audit of its 2020 presidential election results. The Cheboygan County Board of Commissioners voted 4-3 Tuesday to seek the state’s permission to recount the ballots and hire an outside firm to examine its voting equipment for signs of manipulation. President Donald Trump carried the county with 64% of the vote last November. But Joe Biden won statewide. The push for an audit is similar to efforts by Trump supporters in other states to raise doubts about Biden’s victory.

DETROIT FREEWAY SHOOTING

2 men who targeted wrong truck charged in 2-year-old’s death

DETROIT (AP) — Two young men have been charged with murder in the death of a 2-year-old boy. He was riding with his family when their pickup truck was hit with gunfire last week on Interstate 75. Investigators say the truck was misidentified by Darius Lanier and Eugene Hubbard, who are charged with murder and other crimes. Brison Christian was killed, and a 9-year-old brother, BJ, was injured. They were riding home to Dearborn with their parents after a basketball practice last Thursday. Prosecutor Kym Worthy says Lanier and Hubbard will get a fair trial but little Brison “doesn’t get to have a life.”