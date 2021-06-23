‘Spaces #OnNicollet’ project aims to animate vacant storefronts
The Minneapolis Downtown Council and several partners are seeking proposals for projects that will bring new life to currently vacant Nicollet Mall storefronts. Dubbed Spaces #OnNicollet, the program issued an open invitation for creative ideas to animate darkened storefronts on one of downtown Minneapolis’ main commercial corridors. Project proposals are due July 16, and the groups that submit winning ideas could begin transforming their spaces as soon as August.www.bizjournals.com