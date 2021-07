The ads are everywhere nowadays, especially on TV, where the girl with the blonde hair and overactive arms refers to the 60 years of incredible history on the 18th green at TPC River Highlands, which actually opened in 1984. Of course, the facts are insignificant. What really matters is that you can go to DraftKings.com, press a few buttons and instantly test your powers of prognostication against the millions of others who oppose the notion that you can’t buy a thrill.