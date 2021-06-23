Cancel
LEGO Reveals Its First Prototype Brick Made of Recycled Plastic

By Andrew Heinzman
reviewgeek.com
 8 days ago

LEGO recently committed to reducing its carbon emissions by 37% by 2032, a goal that will require major changes to the manufacturing and packaging of LEGO sets. Now, the company is showing off its first prototype brick made entirely from recycled PET bottles. The journey toward sustainable LEGO bricks has...

www.reviewgeek.com
