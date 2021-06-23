Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Franky Monet on How Joining the NXT Women’s Division Is Validation for Her

By Jeffrey Harris
411mania.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article– While speaking to Denise Salcedo for The Sportster, NXT Superstar Franky Monet (formerly Taya Valkyrie) discussed her reaction to getting her offer from WWE and signing with the company. Below are some highlights. Franky Monet on her reaction to getting the offer from WWE: “There was a lot of...

411mania.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taya Valkyrie
Person
Erika Jayne
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Triple H
Person
Monet
Person
Marilyn Monroe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Validation#Combat#Nxt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
WWE
News Break
WWE NXT
Place
Mexico City
News Break
Sports
Related
WWE411mania.com

Quinn McKay Played A Lot Of The Sims 4 During ROH Bubble Experience, Talks Women’s Division Relaunch

In a recent interview on The Wrestling Inc. Daily, Quinn McKay discussed wrestling in Ring of Honor, the ROH Bubble experience, and much more. Here are some of the highlights:. Quinn McKay on whether there were plans for her to wrestle in Ring of Honor before the pandemic and the women’s division relaunch: “I don’t know what the hard and fast plans were for me involving the women’s tournament because obviously, I was going to be involved, but I don’t know if I was necessarily supposed to wrestle because those details were still being ironed out, and I think we were still releasing participants in the field in general. Things in wrestling change all the time. You have no idea. It could be going one way and then the next it doesn’t. So you kind of just don’t take anything at face value or believe it until you’re walking out to your entrance. I was really, really excited because we were having this huge women’s division relaunch. That’s kind of what I had been waiting for since I had gotten there. I was waiting for something, and I was like, ‘Oh, this is it. This could be the moment, maybe this is the time.’ And then nothing happened at all, but 2020 across the board was going to be an incredible year for Ring of Honor.
WWEf4wonline.com

ROH Women's Division Wednesday results: Rok-C vs. Laynie Luck

The Big Takeaway -- Two women were awarded with a Ticket to Gold, while Rok-C and Laynie Luck continued their respective rises in the wrestling world. Lenny Leonard checked in and announced that Maria Kanellis-Bennett would be giving out not one, but two Tickets to Gold on this episode. Leonard also revealed that tonight’s featured match would see Rok-C pitted against Laynie Luck.
WWEPosted by
FanSided

WWE: Please Rid The Women’s Division Of Reginald

It’s been called a revolution. It’s been called an evolution. Whatever you want to call it, there is no denying that the women of WWE have taken their division to a new level. Gone are the days of pillow fights and opponent-strip matches. The women are athletes, great athletes. And...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Franky Monet On New WWE NXT Ring Name: “I Fought Really Hard For Taya”

WWE NXT star Franky Monet was on a recent episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily. Monet has been well known as Taya Valkyrie for nearly a decade, and Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman asked Monet about her name change. “I fought really hard for Taya, but sometimes, it’s time...
WWE411mania.com

Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Hello there, NXT fans! It’s Tuesday evening, and WWE is back with its latest episode of NXT. I’m Jeremy Thomas, as usual, and tonight we have the build to next month’s Great American Bash special as Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly do battle with opponents of their choosing (Kushida in O’Reilly’s case and probably that plastic bag from American Beauty in Cole’s), Franky Monet in action, the debut at last of whatever the Diamond Mine is, and of course Samoa Joe probably killing someone for stepping out of line. There’s plenty to look forward to, so let’s get right into it.
WWEPosted by
Fightful

Number One Contender's Bout For NXT Women's Tag Titles, Mixed Tag Match Set For 6/29 NXT

Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell will know their next challengers next Tuesday. NXT announced Io Shirai & Zoey Stark will face Raquel Gonzalez & Dakota Kai and Ember Moon & Shotzi Blackheart in a women's tag team triple threat match for the June 29 episode of NXT. The winning team will be the number one contender's for the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles, which are currently held by LeRae & Hartwell.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Various News – EC3 vs. Matt Cardona, ROH Women’s Division Wednesday, Guevara

You can check out the latest edition of “ROH Women’s Division Wednesday” below. This episode features Angelina Love vs. Allie Recks:. EC3 and Matt Cardona recently battled on the #FreeTheNarrative. The event will be coming to FITE.tv on July 3rd. Cardona took to Twitter to promote the match and event, which you can see below:
WWEPosted by
FanSided

AEW: Ruby Riott Would Be A Perfect Fit In The Women’s Division

On June 2nd, WWE announced that in an attempt to trim their budget that they had released a number of wrestlers from their roster. Talented performers such as Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Ruby Riott, Buddy Murphy, and Lana were no longer going to be part of the WWE brand. Most of the talk around these releases has centered, and maybe rightfully so, on Braun Strowman and Aleister Black.
WWE411mania.com

WWE News: A&E Releases Deleted Scene From Roddy Piper Biography, Newest Canvas 2 Canvas Features NXT Women’s Stars

– A&E has released a deleted scene from the Roddy Piper Biography special. Here’s the description for the clip, which focuses on Piper juggling family and fame. This is the story of a family that had to contend with a world that often misunderstood the line between reality and theater. Roddy’s children will ruminate on conflicts they faced in school and in public from people who thought their father was a bona fide bad guy.