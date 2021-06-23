Cancel
Video Games

Arcade1Up Infinity Game Table Preorders Start July 17th Exclusively at Best Buy

By Josh Hendrickson
reviewgeek.com
 9 days ago

When Arcade1Up launched a digital board game table on Kickstarter, the first obvious question was when it would hit general availability. That date seems to be approaching quickly, as the company announced preorders for the Infinity Game Table will start on July 17th—exclusively at Best Buy. The Infinity Game Table...

Video GamesPolygon

The biggest gaming Best Buy deals during Amazon Prime Day 2021

While Amazon Prime Day 2021 is going on, other retailers are bringing their own discounts to the table. Best Buy is running the Bigger Deal sales event with flash deals on TVs, laptops, PC gaming deals, and console games and accessories. Below you’ll find our curated list of Best Buy...
TechnologyPosted by
Axios

Infinity Game Table makes game night come alive

For the last several weeks I have been trying out the Infinity Game Table, a touchscreen tabletop PC dedicated to playing card and board games, including popular titles like Scrabble and Monopoly. State of play: One clear sign the game's makers are on to something: the only time my mother-in-law...
Video GamesSiliconera

Review: Infinity Game Table Packs Cool Tech, Potential

Arcade1up’s Infinity Game Table is something of a new outing for the company. After all, the popular line of arcade replicas builds off existing games and ideas. The Infinity Game Table is a new concept in need of new games to support it. Still, there aren’t many companies out there as experienced in shipping heavy furniture with screens, so it’s not totally out of the team’s wheelhouse.
Video GamesGamespot

Infinity Game Table Review: Classic Board Games Reborn

Arcade1Up has made a name for itself by producing an eclectic mix of affordable home arcade cabinets, but its latest product is quite a departure from the brand's usual fare. It also might be Arcade1Up's most impressive piece of hardware yet. With the Infinity Game Table, Arcade1Up has crafted a one-stop-shop for family game nights. Equipped with 30-plus digital board and card games, including staples like Monopoly, Scrabble, and Battleship, the Infinity Game Table offers a great variety of titles that can be enjoyed by board game enthusiasts of all ages. Digital board games are nothing new, of course, but the Infinity Game Table doesn't merely offer simple ports; Arcade1Up has adapted them to feel as if they were meant to be played on the table's HD touchscreen screen. Essentially, the Infinity Game Table is the coolest coffee table around, and it seems to have boundless potential thanks to an expanding library.
Video GamesPosted by
ClutchPoints

Best Games to Buy this Steam Summer Sale 2021

The Steam Summer Sale 2021 is upon us, and we’re sure you’re already looking for the best deals out there. Is it a bit hard to decide which games to get during this Summer Sale? Fret not, because we’ve prepared our very own little wishlist for the Steam Summer Sale. Check out these ten games you should check out, which are all discounted between 50% to 80% off, some of which are at their historical low in terms of price on Steam! The Steam Summer Sale will be online from June 24 to July 8, 2021.
Video Gamespushsquare.com

PS5 Console Exclusive Forspoken Aims to Be the Best Looking Open World Game Ever

Square Enix has lofty ambitions for Forspoken, its new PlayStation 5 console exclusive action role-playing game. Speaking as part of a puff piece for AMD’s FidelityFX Super Resolution technology, Luminous Productions studio boss Takeshi Aramaki explained that the developer’s goal is “to achieve the highest quality visuals ever seen in an open world game”. Given the context of the video, Aramaki goes on to explain how the DLSS alternative is helping the developer to achieve that.
Video GamesGamespot

Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Preorder Guide: Every Retailer-Exclusive Bonus

It's finally July, which means The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD is out on Nintendo Switch later this month. Releasing July 16, Skyward Sword HD is up for preorder at major retailers and on the eShop, and there are several retailer-exclusive preorder bonuses available at this point. Skyward Sword HD is an enhanced port of the 2011 Wii game, and with Nintendo's recent Breath of the Wild 2 trailer teasing a connection to Skyward Sword, there's truly no better time to play it for the first time or revisit the game.
MLBtechraptor.net

July 2021 Prime Gaming Stars Exclusive Content for Valorant, and 5 Games

Prime Gaming for July 2021 has exclusive content for FIFA 21, Valorant, Assassin's Creed Valhalla and League of Legends. Included games for this month include Batman: The Enemy Within - The Telltale Series, RAD, The Wanderer: Frankenstein’s Creature, Tales of the Neon Sea, Automachef and Portal Dogs. Amazon Prime members will be able to claim these offers and more from here. As you might expect with this being a monthly thing, it's only for a limited time, so if you see anything you like be sure to move relatively quickly.
Video GamesGeekTyrant

Review: The Infinity Game Table from Arcade1Up is Cool, but Needs Time to Flourish

Arcade1Up is known for their retro arcade cabinets bringing arcade memories and fun to homes. Next month, they’ll be releasing the Infinity Game Table for lovers of board games. The table will be available exclusively at Best Buy starting July 17 and comes with a library of 40+ games that is constantly growing. The company has been extremely kind and sent me one of these tables to play around with. There are two models, a 24” and a 32”, and it’s been an interesting experience.
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Best Day Ever, upbeat narrative & management game, hits Switch in July

French indie developer ReRolled Studio has announced a July 2, 2021 release date for its narrative / management game Best Day Ever on Nintendo Switch, following up on its Steam release earlier this month. The game aims to “tell positive and optimistic stories about serious themes like sexism, school harassment or homosexuality.” In order to achieve that, you have to manage the lives of four people whose stories will intertwine, and how you manage one person’s life will have ramifications for the other three. There are multiple endings for each character, but if you manage them right, they just might have the best day ever.
Video GamesDigital Trends

Newfangled nostalgia: How Arcade1Up revamped retro gaming

Scott Bachrach makes and sells time machines. Truthfully, they’re actually 3/4 scale arcade machines, but time travel — at least for as long as it takes to whoop Sagat as Guile on Street Fighter II — is what he’s really selling. “I remember being 13 years old,” Bachrach, 52, told...
ShoppingDetroit Free Press

Best Buy is having a major 4th of July sale with big-time savings on appliances

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. They say where one door closes, a window opens, and that's certainly true of sales this week. While Amazon Prime Day 2021 has ended, there are plenty of windows opening when it comes to 4th of July sales. Case in point? From now through.
HobbiesPosted by
Popular Science

The best gaming table for every kind of board game

With all the hubbub around video games—mobile, free-to-play, high-end console games, and more—an under-the-radar movement has elevated old-school board games back into the mainstream. More and more of us are playing card games and board games with our friends and family, remembering the fun of tactile strategy and competition. But...
Video Gamestwistedvoxel.com

Sonic Colors Ultimate Rated For Xbox Series But Not PS5

Sonic Colors Ultimate joins the ranks of some of the recent games that appear to feature optimization for the Xbox Series but not PS5. Sonic Colors Ultimate is out later this year. It will be released on the current-generation consoles in addition to PC. The ESRB and PEGI rating of the game mentions Xbox Series, Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The only platform that doesn’t appear to be mentioned is the PS5, just like was the case with Psychonauts 2.
Technologythexboxhub.com

GAMESIR X2 Bluetooth Mobile Gaming Controller Review

When GAMESIR came to market with the X2 Type-C Mobile Gaming Controller, in our eyes they were jumping straight into the lion’s den, going head-to-head with Razer for bragging rights in the Xbox Cloud gaming scene. And aside from a slightly plasticky feel to the product, the X2 Type-C delivered the goods, letting gamers utilise physical buttons whilst playing Xbox games directly through Project xCloud thanks to the power of Xbox Game Pass.