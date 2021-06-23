Cancel
Trae Young doesn't have a great track record against the Bucks, plus best bets for Wednesday

By Tom Fornelli
CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere's something I never thought I'd ask: what if Rob Manfred is a genius? It seems crazy because Manfred has made everybody angry since becoming MLB's commissioner (to be fair, I think that's the job description of a commissioner), as he's implemented a lot of rule changes fans and players have taken exception to. The latest is cracking down on pitchers using foreign substances, which has led to pitchers being frisked on the field like prisoners returning to their cells after meeting with visitors.

www.cbssports.com
Trae Young
Joe Musgrove
Sergio Romo
Trevor Bauer
Rob Manfred
San Diego Padres
New York Yankees
Milwaukee Bucks
NBANBC Washington

Trae Young Puts on Show Against Bucks in Game 1 of Eastern Conference Finals

Trae Young puts on a show against Bucks in Game 1 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Trae Young scored a playoff career-high 48 points to go with 11 assists and seven rebounds in a 116-113 win for the Atlanta Hawks over the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
NBAPosted by
UPI News

Hawks' Trae Young burns Bucks for 48 points in Game 1 win

June 24 (UPI) -- Trae Young scored a playoff career-high 48 points in his Eastern Conference Finals debut to lead the Atlanta Hawks to a clutch road win over the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 of the series in Milwaukee. The Hawks guard made 17 of 34 shots from the...
NBAfastphillysports.com

SIXERS-KILLER TRAE YOUNG KNOCKS OFF THE BUCKS IN GAME 1!

So, it turns out that the Sixers weren’t the only team whose hopes Trae Young can kill. Before Philly, the Hawks guard killed the Knicks. And last night he bought his act to Milwaukee. Young shook free from Bucks guard Jrue Holiday, one of the NBA’s best defenders, and found...
NBAaudacy.com

Bucks don't have many options when defending Trae Young

The Atlanta Hawks take on the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals Friday night looking to grab a commanding 2-0 series lead. In Game 1 Hawks superstar PG Trae Young scored 48 points while dishing out 11 assists and absolutely dominated the Bucks. The Bucks are...
NBAPosted by
Yardbarker

Trae Young takes blame for Hawks' Game 2 blowout loss to Bucks

Hawks star Trae Young believes there's no one to blame but himself for Atlanta's 125-91 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals Friday night. "That's all on me," Young said, according to ESPN's Royce Young. "I've got to be better at taking care of the ball. And do a better job of at least getting us a shot and not turning it over so much. And I've got to do better and I will be better next game."
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA Playoffs Hawks-Bucks: Trae Young Made History

Trae Young had 48 points and 11 assists, leading the Atlanta Hawks to a win over the Milwaukee Bucks 116-113 in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Young's incredible performance made history, and a Tweet about the history he made can be seen in a Tweet embedded below from StatMuse.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Milwaukee Bucks can’t slow Trae Young in game 1

Giannis Antetokounmpo nearly had a triple-double for the Milwaukee Bucks, but it ultimately didn’t matter because Trae Young was the star of the night leading the Atlanta Hawks to a 116-113 win in game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Game 2 is Friday night at 7:30 pm CT in...
NBAKeene Sentinel

The Bucks have a Trae Young problem and there don't appear to be any easy answers

MILWAUKEE — Trae Young first created the space, and then he used it to maximum comedic effect. The Atlanta Hawks guard feinted left and then crossed over sharply to his right, settling into a comfortable pocket between two frozen Milwaukee Bucks defenders. With Jrue Holiday turned around by the dribble move and Bobby Portis camped out in the paint, Young pulled up at the three-point arc, inhaled deeply, wiggled his shoulders and launched a three-pointer, all before Portis finally rushed out to challenge him. Once his shimmy shot swished through, Young admired his handiwork like a bat-flipping slugger.
NBANBA

Film Study: Trae Young, Hawks beat multiple Bucks schemes

There is no correct way to defend Trae Young in the pick-and-roll. That’s kind of why the Atlanta Hawks have set almost 4,000 ball screens for him this season. Young and the Hawks have potential answers for every kind of coverage that the Milwaukee Bucks might throw at them in the Eastern Conference finals. There were multiple coverages in Game 1 on Wednesday, and the Hawks solved them enough to register a 116-113 victory, their third Game 1 victory — all on the road! — in as many tries.
NBAThe Eagle-Tribune

Bucks find key -- contain Trae Young

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks knew the key to tying the Eastern Conference finals was making sure Trae Young didn’t take over again. They did all that and more Friday night. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 25 points, Jrue Holiday added 22 and the Bucks blew out the Atlanta Hawks 125-91...
NBAKSAT 12

Hawks holding out hobbled Trae Young in Game 3 against Bucks

ATLANTA – Trae Young will miss the Atlanta Hawks' Game 4 of their Eastern Conference finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night due to an ankle injury. An MRI on Monday revealed Young suffered a bone bruise in his right ankle. He is being held out despite participating in a shootaround early Tuesday.
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Yankees, streaking LeMahieu set for matchup with Angels

Los Angeles Angels (38-41, fourth in the AL West) vs. New York Yankees (41-38, fourth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Shohei Ohtani (3-1, 2.58 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 82 strikeouts) Yankees: Domingo German (4-5, 4.32 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 66 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -126, Angels +109; over/under is...
NBASportsGrid

Trae Young Ruled Out Wednesday

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports Trae Young will sit out of Game 4 between the Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks. Young suffered a bone bruise to his right foot in the 113-102 Game 3 loss Sunday, after colliding with an official in the third quarter, briefly leaving the game but returning in the fourth.
NBAThe Ringer

Trae Young Dazzles Again, but the Bucks May Have Found Something

It took Trae Young only three quarters to make the Milwaukee Bucks blink. That might not rate among the most obvious takeaways from Young’s performance in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals: a 48-point, 11-assist masterpiece that led Atlanta to its third win in a road opener in this postseason. The initial conclusion is that Young is an absolute superstar, now just three wins away from the Finals at all of 22 years old and gaining new devotees with every swashbuckling game.