Trae Young doesn't have a great track record against the Bucks, plus best bets for Wednesday

Hawks star Trae Young believes there's no one to blame but himself for Atlanta's 125-91 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals Friday night. "That's all on me," Young said, according to ESPN's Royce Young. "I've got to be better at taking care of the ball. And do a better job of at least getting us a shot and not turning it over so much. And I've got to do better and I will be better next game."