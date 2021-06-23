Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Red Sox's Danny Santana: Opportunities pick up

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Santana will start in center field and lead off Wednesday in Tampa Bay, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports. Santana will stick in the lineup for the fourth time in five games, with all of his starts coming in center field. He's largely benefited from the continued absence of Christian Arroyo (lower leg), with Santana finding more work in center field while Enrique Hernandez fills in for Arroyo at second base. Santana has gone 3-for-12 with a pair of walks and a stolen base over his last three starts, but he might need to provide a little more offense to ensure he remains a near-everyday player once Arroyo returns to action.

www.cbssports.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danny Santana
Person
Christian Arroyo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Sox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
NESN

Red Sox Vs. Royals Lineups: Danny Santana Returns To Leadoff Spot

Kemba Walker Trade: What Are Celtics Getting In Center Moses Brown?. Danny Santana’s latest chance to spark the Boston Red Sox to victory comes against the Kansas City Royals. The Red Sox center fielder bats leadoff Saturday at Kaufmann Stadium in the second of the three-game Boston-K.C. series. Santana batted...
MLBnumberfire.com

Boston's Danny Santana receives Thursday off

Boston Red Sox utility-man Danny Santana is not starting in Thursday's lineup against the Tampa Bay Rays. Santana will receive a breather after Michael Chavis and Enrique Hernandez were chosen as Boston's starting second baseman and center fielder. According to Baseball Savant on 45 batted balls this season, Santana has...
MLBnumberfire.com

Danny Santana starting for Boston on Friday

Boston Red Sox infielder/outfielder Danny Santana is in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Santana is getting the nod in center field while batting ninth in the order against Royals starter Kyle Zimmer. Our models project Santana for 0.6 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home...
MLBPosted by
MassLive.com

Grading Boston Red Sox’s winter additions: the good (Garrett Whitlock, Hunter Renfroe), the bad (Kiké Hernández) and the ugly (Danny Santana) | Chris Cotillo (MLB Notebook)

BOSTON -- Wednesday marks the official midway point of the 2021 regular season, which means there’s enough baseball behind us to be able to make some judgments without being charged with using too small of a sample size. For the Red Sox, that means it’s now fair to judge their off-season additions and say -- with some certainty -- whether chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom was right to bring in certain players.
MLB985thesportshub.com

Report: Red Sox to call up prospect acquired in Mookie Betts trade

Needing a backup catcher, the Red Sox are expected to call up Connor Wong from Triple-AAA Worcester on Tuesday, according to a report from MassLive’s Chris Cotillo. This will be the first time Wong is on a Major League roster. Wong was one of three players acquired by the Red...
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Bobby Dalbec: Out of Friday's lineup

Dalbec is not in the lineup Friday against the Royals, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports. Dalbec has a .974 OPS with 10 strikeouts over his past seven games and will be on the bench for the series opener at Kansas City. Marwin Gonzalez will start at first base and bat eighth Friday.
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez: On bench Friday

Hernandez is out of the lineup Friday against the Royals, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports. Hernandez is 2-for-21 across his past five games and won't start Friday's contest. Danny Santana will start in center field and bat ninth in the series opener.
MLBPosted by
Reuters

Red Sox use bottom of order to trip up Royals

J.D. Martinez clubbed a two-run home run in a four-run fifth inning as the Boston Red Sox defeated the host Kansas City Royals 7-1 on Saturday afternoon. Bobby Dalbec was 3-for-3 for the Red Sox with a home run and a triple. Boston’s Nos. 8 and 9 hitters, Enrique Hernandez...
MLBPosted by
NESN

Red Sox’s Garrett Richards Opens Up About New MLB Foreign Substance Rules

Throw Garrett Richards right in the bucket of frustrated Major League Baseball pitchers. The Boston Red Sox starter went four innings in an ugly 10-8 win against the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday that lasted more than four hours. He gave up six runs (four earned) off seven hits and a walk. He struck out three, but uncharacteristically hit two batters.
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Recalled by Red Sox

Chavis was recalled by the Red Sox on Thursday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports. Chavis has already spent three separate stints on the big-league roster this season. He owns a respectable 100 wRC+ in 11 games, but his 39.4 percent strikeout rate and 0.0 percent walk rate make for a worrying combination. He's been solid but unspectacular in 24 games for Triple-A Worcester, homering six times while slashing .263/.327/.474. A corresponding move has not yet been announced.
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Zac Grotz: Debuts at Triple-A

Grotz (elbow) has appeared in three games for Triple-A Worcester since being activated from the 7-day injured list June 10, covering 3.2 innings while giving up five runs on eight hits and two walks. Grotz's 2021 debut was delayed until this month while he recovered from an elbow injury he...