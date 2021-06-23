Portugal v France Live Commentary, 23/06/2021

45' + 4' France are pushing forward in search of a second goal before the break, it's very lively at the moment and this game could go either way. 45' + 2' GOAL! Benzema fires France level, it's 1-1 just before the break! It looked like a harsh decision to award France a penalty after Semedo and Mbappe collided in the box, but VAR agreed with the decision on the pitch. Benzema stepped up to take the spot-kick and sent Patricio the wrong way, firing it into the left corner of the net.