If you message people a lot, chances are Google Messages is one of the most-used apps on your smartphone. There are still a lot of features that we need here that can be found from some of the more popular online messaging apps like Viber, Messenger, WhatsApp, etc. But Google has been releasing several new features to the app and version 8.3.026 seems to have quietly brought a couple of new features. You can now resize the text of your messages with a pinch-to-zoom feature and you will also be able to pin important conversations you want to access easily.