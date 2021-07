Good afternoon everyone, I hope you had a great weekend. Long story short, I had a 1 night reservation at a Marriott property that was charging 60,000 Marriott Points / night. A few days ago, I checked the current rate of the property and the price dropped from 60,000 Marriott Points / night to only 50,000 Marriott Points / night. I was able to rebook the reservation and use one of my 50K Free Night Certificates and received a refund of 60,000 Marriott Points back into my account. In this post, I wanted to remind you to keep checking existing reservations to see if the rate drops and show you how to rebook the reservation when that happens.