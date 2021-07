KIRKSVILLE, MO – Kirksville Police say fake bills were seized when they were used as real currency Monday. Police were called to a local business at which were passed two $100 bills with the same serial number, determined to be counterfeit upon inspection. The word “Gecersizdir” was identified on the face of the bill, which is a Turkish word meaning, “not valid.” These type of bills also made rounds in the Midwest in 2017 and 2018.