Beatrice Bassett, 98

Beatrice Bassett was born on February 21, 1923, in the family home in Currie, Minnesota to John and Blanche Lingen Ward. She grew up in Currie and graduated from Tracy High School. On January 29, 1945, she and Gerald “Jerry” Bassett were married at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Currie. Following their marriage, they made their home with Jerry’s parents for a time before taking over the family farm. Beatrice worked for the DMV in the Tracy, MN office for many years.