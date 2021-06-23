Deandre Ayton showing he is worthy of his No. 1 overall slot
Three years in, and you could already safely assume that the ‘18 class will be one of the best from their decade. Between Trae Young, Kevin Huerter, and Mikal Bridges producing at a high level in these playoffs… with Luka Dončić arguably being a top 5-to-10 NBA player already… add in Michael Porter Jr., Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Collin Sexton, and Jaren Jackson Jr., who could be future stars… plus Miles Bridges and Devonte’ Graham, Wendell Carter III, Shake Milton, Jalen Brunson, and Marvin Bagley Jr., among others, being productive prospects to this point, even as some (Bagley especially) draw mixed reactions.deadspin.com