Homeless man gunned down on a Fort Lauderdale street, police say

Joseph Darrigo, a 31-year-old homeless man known for creating clever panhandling signs, was shot multiple times at a busy intersection in Fort Lauderdale. Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding his killer.

The Fort Lauderdale Police Department on Wednesday released the audio from multiple 911 calls that came in moments after the shooting. It happened around midnight Sunday in the 600 block of East Sunrise Boulevard, near the intersection of Sunrise Boulevard and U.S. Highway 1.

Frantic 911 callers described Darrigo collapsing in the middle of the street after the shots rang out.

Cars and pedestrians stopped to help, and several took turns giving Darrigo chest compressions until first responders arrived, witnesses told 911. One person rendering aid was a Miami-based FBI agent who happened upon the crime scene.

One woman who called 911 said she did not see the shooting, but heard the gunshots. She told the 911 operator that she saw Darrigo holding a sign and walking past cars shortly before the gunfire.

Another 911 caller said she saw the victim “falling right in front of a car” after he was shot. She said that Darrigo approached a car sitting at the intersection just before he was gunned down.

“It was literally on a red light, and then this homeless guy went up to his window or something,” she said.

Darrigo was taken to Broward Health Medical Center, where he later died. Police said Darrigo was described by his family as a caring son and brother.

Police said Darrigo had moved to South Florida from New York to get help for a substance abuse issue.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-8477 (TIPS), or Detective Michael Benson at 954-828-6561.