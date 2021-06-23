Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Homeless man gunned down on a Fort Lauderdale street, police say

By Chris Perkins, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
Posted by 
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 8 days ago

Joseph Darrigo, a 31-year-old homeless man known for creating clever panhandling signs, was shot multiple times at a busy intersection in Fort Lauderdale. Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding his killer.

The Fort Lauderdale Police Department on Wednesday released the audio from multiple 911 calls that came in moments after the shooting. It happened around midnight Sunday in the 600 block of East Sunrise Boulevard, near the intersection of Sunrise Boulevard and U.S. Highway 1.

Frantic 911 callers described Darrigo collapsing in the middle of the street after the shots rang out.

Cars and pedestrians stopped to help, and several took turns giving Darrigo chest compressions until first responders arrived, witnesses told 911. One person rendering aid was a Miami-based FBI agent who happened upon the crime scene.

One woman who called 911 said she did not see the shooting, but heard the gunshots. She told the 911 operator that she saw Darrigo holding a sign and walking past cars shortly before the gunfire.

Another 911 caller said she saw the victim “falling right in front of a car” after he was shot. She said that Darrigo approached a car sitting at the intersection just before he was gunned down.

“It was literally on a red light, and then this homeless guy went up to his window or something,” she said.

Darrigo was taken to Broward Health Medical Center, where he later died. Police said Darrigo was described by his family as a caring son and brother.

Police said Darrigo had moved to South Florida from New York to get help for a substance abuse issue.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-8477 (TIPS), or Detective Michael Benson at 954-828-6561.

Community Policy
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Society
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Fbi Agent#Crime Stoppers#Cars#Fbi#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Homeless
Related
Florida StatePosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida restaurants: Now open, coming soon and closed

Got a tip for this weekly check on what’s happening in South Florida’s dining scene? Email Arlene Borenstein-Zuluaga at aborenstein@sunsentinel.com. Stay up to date with the South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. ...