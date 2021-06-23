Morly – “Dance To You”

Better living via electronic dance music is a documentary which takes the electronic dance music scene of the 1990s through to present day. It tells the story of how the rave scene was formed, how it progressed to its present state and the influences of new styles on that music. The documentary also covers some topics that are not commonly known such as why rave was started in clubs and what made it addictive. This documentary is a must watch for anyone who appreciates or enjoys good music and is interested in the underground. If you enjoy watching dance videos then this is definitely for you. There are many similar types of documentaries available and this one covers some ground breaking and important topics about the rave scene that most others have ignored or not even known about.