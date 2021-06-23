Morly – “Dance To You”

Press Release: Lea McIntosh is proud to announce the release of Blood Cash, to be released on August 20th, via Shark Park Records. McIntosh’s daring and distinctive album debut reflects an innate talent that’s been apparent from an early age. Produced by Travis Cruse and mixed by GRAMMY-winner John Porter (B.B. King, Buddy Guy, Keb Mo.) Blood Cash is an exceptional offering that spotlights her intrinsic abilities as a singer and songwriter. The album boasts seven original songs that Lea co-wrote with collaborator and guitarist Cruse, aided and abetted by veteran musicians Myron Dove on bass, drummer Deszon Claiborne, keyboardist Eamonn Flynn, and Andy Just on harmonica.