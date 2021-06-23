Everything Coming To (And Leaving) Netflix – July 2021
It’s summertime, there’s no school (except for those poor souls who have to take summer classes), which means people will officially begin their daily Netflix binge ASAP.
And now, we have our new releases of solid movies and shows slated for July, along with everything that will be leaving as well. We have movies like Austin Powers, Talladega Nights, The Karate Kid, Underworld and more make their way to Netflix, as well as Season 3 of Virgin River and Netflix’s new, weird dating show, Sexy Beasts.
Let’s take a look:
ARRIVING
July 1
Audible
Dynasty Warriors
Generation 56k
Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway
Young Royals
Air Force One
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
The Best of Enemies
Boogie Nights
Born to Play
Bureau of Magical Things: Season 1
Charlie’s Angels
Congo
Dennis the Menace
The Game
Hampstead
The Karate Kid
The Karate Kid Part II
The Karate Kid Part III
Kung Fu Panda
Kung Fu Panda 2
Life as We Know It
Love Actually
Mary Magdalene
Memoirs of a Geisha
Midnight Run
Mortal Kombat (1995)
No Strings Attached
Not Another Teen Movie
Ophelia
Sailor Moon Crystal: Seasons 1-3
She’s Out of My League
Spanglish
Star Trek
The Strangers
Stuart Little
Supermarket Sweep: Season 1
Sword of Trust
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
Terminator 2: Judgement Day
Underworld
Underworld: Awakening
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
What Dreams May Come
Why Do Fools Fall in Love
Zathura: A Space Adventure
July 2
The 8th Night
Fear Street Part 1: 1994
Haseen Dillruba
Mortel: Season 2
Snowpiercer
July 3
Grey’s Anatomy: Season 17
July 4
We the People
July 5
You Are My Spring
July 6
I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson: Season 2
July 7
Brick Mansions
Cat People
Dogs: Season 2
The Mire: ’97
The War Next-door
Major Grom: Plague Doctor
This Little Love of Mine
July 8
Elize Matsunaga: Once Upon a Crime
Home Again
Midnight Sun
Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness
July 9
Atypical: Season 4
Biohackers: Season 2
The Cook of Castamar
Fear Street Part 2: 1978
How I Became a Superhero
Last Summer
Lee Su-geun: The Sense Coach
Virgin River: Season 3
July 10
American Ultra
July 13
Ridley Jones
July 14
A Classic Horror Story
The Guide to the Perfect Family
Gundpowder Milkshake
Heist
My Unorthodox Life
Private Network: Who Killed Manuel Buenia?
July 15
A Perfect Fit
Beasters: Season 2
Emicida: AmarElo– Live in Sao Paulo
My Amanda
Never Have I Ever: Season 2
July 16
The Beguiled
Deep
Explained: Season 3
Fear Street Part 3: 1666
Johnny Test
Twilight
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2
July 17
Cosmic Sin
July 20
Milkwater
July 21
Chernobyl 1986
The Movies That Made Us: Season 2
One on One With Kirk Cameron: Season 1
Sexy Beasts
Too Hot to Handle: Brazil
Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans
July 22
Still Working 9 to 5
Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop
July 23
A Second Chance: Rivals
Bankrolled
Blood Red Sky
Kingdom: Ashin of the North
The Last Letter From Your Lover
Masters of the Universe: Revelation
Sky Rojo: Season 2
July 24
Charmed: Season 3
Django: Unchained
July 26
The Walking Dead: Season 10
Wynonna Earp: Season 4
July 27
All American: Season 3
Mighty Express: Season 4
The Operative
July 28
Bartkowiak
Fantastic Fungi
The Flash: Season 7
The Snitch Cartel: Origins
Tattoo Redo
Too Hot to Handle: Brazil
July 29
Resort to Love
Transformers: War for Cybertron: Kingdom
July 30
Centaurworld
Glow Up: Season 3
The Last Mercenary
Myth & Mogul: John DeLorean
Outer Banks: Season 2
July 31
The Vault
LEAVING
July 5
The Iron Lady
July 7
The Invitation
July 14
Holidays
July 15
The Princess and the Frog
July 19
Love Sick: The Series: Season 1
July 22
Oh My Ghost
Oh My Ghost 2
Oh My Ghost 3
Oh My Ghost 4
July 28
The Croods
July 30
Spotlight
July 31
A Clockwork Orange
Bride of Chucky
Child’s Play 2
Child’s Play 3
Eat Pray Love
Four Christmases
Freak Show
Fred Claus
Friends With Benefits
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
Grand Designs: Season 10
Grand Designs: Season 15
Hardcore Henry
Hinterland: Seasons 1-3
Hook
Horns
Jupiter Ascending
King Arthur
Little Baby Bum: Nursery Rhyme Friends: S1
The Little Rascals
Mad Max
My Best Friends Wedding
Nacho Libre
Nights in Rodanthe
The Patriot
Remember Me
Seed of Chucky
Step Up: Revolution
Your Highness
Zombieland