Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

OIP: The Protocol that’s Taking on the Google Search Index Monopoly

Posted by 
Hackernoon
Hackernoon
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Google’s closed search index makes their control indomitable in the space and shields them from scrutiny. OIP wants to change that. In one of the most memorable presentations from Consensus 2021 in late May, “You Are Getting Manipulated Online! Here's How Crypto Could Help”, Amy James, Co-Inventor of Open Index Protocol (OIP) helped explain another aspect of Google’s questionable practices and, better yet, a potential solution.

hackernoon.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Hackernoon

Hackernoon

Edwards, CO
39
Followers
869
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Hacker Noon is a technology publication with over 4M monthly readers. All our stories are written by 12k+ subject matter experts in the domain of Blockchain, Crypto, Programming, and General Tech

 https://hackernoon.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Search#Indexing#Big Tech#Web Search#Oip#Pin Network#The World Wide Web
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Crypto
News Break
Internet
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Google
Related
Cell PhonesBGR

If you care about privacy, delete these 4 apps from your phone

At WWDC 2021 a few days ago, Apple made it clear that the iPhone maker is doubling down on its commitment to privacy with future software updates, like the slew of privacy-related improvements coming to iOS 15 later this year. Among other things, those forthcoming changes will make it harder for marketers to snoop on users they send emails to, and the things that people do on the web will be obscured even more from prying eyes — to say nothing of recent Apple enhancements like App Tracking Transparency, which lets iPhone users tell apps like Facebook to stop spying on things they do on the web outside of Facebook.
InternetPosted by
Forbes

Google Issues Warning For 2 Billion Chrome Users

Google Chrome is by far the world’s most popular browser with well over two billion users, but all those users need to be on high alert because Google has just issued an urgent upgrade warning. Picked up by BleepingComputer, a new ‘zero day’ exploit has been found in Chrome after...
Cell Phoneskomando.com

10 apps you need to remove from your phone now

Apps used to be fun add-ons to get the most out of your phone. Today, they’re vital to our everyday communication, work and play. Sadly, it seems like every week, there’s another list of bad apps causing headaches or putting your security at risk. Phony cryptocurrency and financial apps are scammers’ latest grift. Tap or click for red flags that the app you’re about trust your money with is a sham.
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

These Android apps steal your data and money; uninstall them ASAP

The Joker has returned. By Joker, we refer to the malware that not only collects data from Android users, but also steals money and more. The malware was recently discovered on eight Android apps listed in the Google Play Store by Quick Heal Security Labs which reported it to Google and the affected apps were removed.
Cell PhonesForbes

Why You Should Stop Sending Texts From Your Android Messages App

Google has quietly updated its Android Messages platform this week, trying to plug a critical security gap for hundreds of millions of users. But, be warned, this isn’t all it seems. Google has rushed a half-completed product to market, just as the messenger battle has intensified. You should not be using this as your go-to—it’s time to switch.
Cell PhonesGizmodo

These Nine Android Apps May Have Stolen Your Facebook Login Information

Google has kicked nine Android apps with more than 5.8 million combined downloads off its Play Store after researchers discovered they contained malicious code used to steal users’ Facebook login credentials, according to the Russian anti-virus software firm Dr. Web. As reported by Ars Technica, these trojan apps were designed...
Internetinvezz.com

Google sees new competition as Brave launches search engine beta

Brave has launched a new privacy-focused search engine that will compete with Google. The Brave search engine will be unlike any other, as it will be an independent index on the web. While other search engines exist, Google still retains about 90% share of the market. Google is, no doubt,...
Softwarexda-developers

Google Chat makes it easier to search your messages

It’s about to get a whole lot easier to search through your messages in Google Chat, thanks to the introduction of new “Search Chips.” In Gmail, the feature added clickable search suggestions for G Suite users, making search filters a whole lot easier to use. A couple of months after the initial release, Google rolled out Search Chips in Gmail for consumers. After it was leaked to be in development towards the end of 2020, Search Chips are finally rolling out for Google Chat users.
Internettechworm.net

Brave Takes Aim At Google By Launching Its Privacy-Focused Search Engine

Brave, a privacy-focused browser based on Chromium, on Tuesday announced that it has launched a new privacy-protecting beta search engine for online users that gives them unmatched privacy. The newly released Brave Search beta puts users first and allows them to take complete of their online experience. It will be...
InternetPosted by
Android Police

Google Chat picks up extra filters for search

The transition from Google Chat to Hangouts was a lot less bumpy than I expected, though it took ages. Now that many of us have moved over, we have a steady influx of new features to look forward to, including today's development. Google is rolling out filters for search in Google Chat to make it easier to find what you need, starting with the Android app.
SoftwarePhone Arena

Google Chat's latest update brings improved search on Android devices

Google made a lot of changes to Gmail in the last couple of months in an attempt to offer users a more streamlined experience. After last week's announcement concerning Google Chat, the Mountain View company revealed another important change to its Slack competitor: improved search. Besides being able to search...
BusinessApple Insider

EU takes on Google's ad business with antitrust probe

The European Commission is starting an investigation into Google to determine if the search giant violated antitrust rules by favoring its own advertising business in online ad auctions it manages. Google has been dealing with antitrust lawsuits about its advertising technology and dominance in the industry in the United States,...
Internetandroidpolice.com

You can now try Brave’s privacy-focused Google Search alternative

The majority of us turn to Google Search to discover all kinds of web content, but that might not be the best choice if you care about privacy. In order to improve its results and make more relevant recommendations, Google tracks your activity across the web. If you're looking for a privacy-focussed alternative, we have good news — Brave Search is here to offer another option.
Internetgsmarena.com

Google to warn you if the search results are unreliable

I switched to DuckDuckGo last year and have no plans to go back. Google Search has really deteriorated in recent years. Too many results from the same site when I search for something. Annoying “suggestions” cluttering up the results page. Info boxes with maps, Youtube videos and ads cluttering up more of the page. A very frustrating experience for the user.
TechnologyThe Verge

Brave Search is a new alternative to Google built on its own index

Brave, makers of the privacy-focused Brave browser, launched a new search engine in public global beta on Tuesday (via TechCrunch). Brave Search, like the company’s browser, is meant to be a private and transparent alternative to Google’s offerings that doesn’t turn users into carefully surveilled targets for advertising. It also isn’t dependent on Google’s results — Brave Search uses its own independent index of the web to function.
InternetSearchengineland.com

Google Search releases spam update on June 23

Google has announced yet another Search update they’re calling a “spam update.” The spam update runs today, and Google said it will also officially “conclude today.” The company also said it will once again run another spam update next week and will inform us when that update has started and concluded. These updates are one-day updates and do not roll out over a multi-day period like Google’s core updates typically do.
Internetsmallbiztrends.com

5 Expert Tips for Google Search Campaigns

If your website is not receiving enough organic traffic, launching a Google search campaign can give you more visits. Google Ads are commonly the first links listed in the search results. It can be tricky trying to understand how Google’s algorithm ranks ads, but luckily there are experts who have spent years studying this very topic.
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

Germany's anti-monopoly watchdog opens probe against Apple

Germany's Federal Cartel Office (FCO) has launched an investigation into Apple to see if the corporation is thwarting competition by abusing its dominant position in the market. "A key focus of the investigation will be the operation of the App Store, as in many cases it empowers Apple to influence...

Comments / 0

Community Policy