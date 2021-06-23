OIP: The Protocol that’s Taking on the Google Search Index Monopoly
Google’s closed search index makes their control indomitable in the space and shields them from scrutiny. OIP wants to change that. In one of the most memorable presentations from Consensus 2021 in late May, “You Are Getting Manipulated Online! Here's How Crypto Could Help”, Amy James, Co-Inventor of Open Index Protocol (OIP) helped explain another aspect of Google’s questionable practices and, better yet, a potential solution.hackernoon.com