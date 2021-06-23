New project seeks to improve retention and graduation rates for students of color at University of Illinois: ‘They have a platform, they have the resources.’

The virus has hit the younger generation hard. They have made big sacrifices for the older generation without themselves being at serious medical risk. They work in the customer facing sectors like retail and hospitality which have been shut through lockdown. Their living space is shrinking compared with a generation ago. And their education has been massively disrupted. Doing more for their education and training is the best single way we can compensate them for what they have been through – and avoid the disaster of an under-educated cohort holding back our national productivity and their own pay and careers for decades to come.