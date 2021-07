A man accused of being a member of the Oath Keepers who participated in the Capitol riot is expected to plead guilty to charges stemming from the incident, making him the first accused member of an extremist group to do so. Graydon Young, 54, of Florida, is expected to plead guilty on Wednesday. He is charged in a 16-person conspiracy case revolving around the Oath Keepers.Prior to his involvement in the Oath Keepers, Mr Young served in the US Navy Reserve and the US Army Reserve. Mr Young – who went by “GenXPatriot” – will be the first individual charged...