Ohio bill to legalize college athlete compensation one step closer

Senate Bill- 187 sponsored by State Senator Niraj Antani (R-Miamisburg) passed out of the House State and Local Government Committee with a 13-1 vote. The bill is scheduled for a full House floor vote tomorrow. SB 187 legalizes college athletes earning compensation from their name, image, and likeness. The bill prohibits any college, university, or intercollegiate athletic association from preventing a student from participating in athletics or otherwise punishing them as a result of earning this compensation. Under the bill, student athletes will be permitted to obtain professional representation and enter into contracts for endorsements. The student is required to inform their college or university of contracts they enter into.