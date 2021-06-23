Cancel
UPDATE: Credit Suisse Upgrades Celsius Holdings (CELH) to Outperform

StreetInsider.com
 13 days ago

Credit Suisse analyst Kaumil S. Gajrawala upgraded Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH) from Neutral to Outperform with a price target of $78.00 (from $57.00). The analyst comments "We think this provides an opportunity to buy a disruptive energy drinks business with a differentiated product ("better-for-you"), healthy topline (+75% organic rev in 1Q), beneficiary of pandemic recovery, improving structural distribution system, and upside to profitability."

#Celh#Energy Drinks#Celsius Holdings#Celh
