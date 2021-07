The travel industry, hit hard by the pandemic and lockdowns associated with it in 2020, is starting to come back to life. Despite the fact that some countries are faced with a new wave of COVID more and more borders have been opening up for U.S. residents, and the scope of domestic tourism is also increasing. According to the Admitad Affiliate network, online sales in the U.S. travel sector (package tours, airfares, car rentals, etc.) increased by 25% in the first half of 2021 and the total sales amount is up by 18.4%.