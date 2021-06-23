Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

NLJ 500 Webinar: A Deep Dive Into What Happened in 2020

By Nate Robson
Law.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s time to review how the nation’s largest law firms did in 2020 with the release of The NLJ 500. The National Law Journal will host a webinar with the reporters and editors behind this year’s reporting to discuss the key highlights and trends seen during the past year as the legal industry grappled with COVID-19. The news team will review the firms and practice areas especially hard hit during the pandemic, and provide insights from firms that managed to still have a strong financial year.

www.law.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Law Firms#Pandemic#Financial Year#The National Law Journal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
LawLaw.com

Law Firm Tech Budgets Scrap “Next Big Thing” in Favor of the Basics

Each week, the Law.com Barometer newsletter, powered by the ALM Global Newsroom and Legalweek(year) 2021, brings you the trends, disruptions and shifts our reporters and editors are tracking through coverage spanning every beat and region across the ALM Global Newsroom. The micro-topic coverage will not only help you navigate the changing legal landscape, but also prepare you to discuss these shifts with thousands of legal leaders at our next virtual Legalweek(year) conference, happening on July 13-14. The upcoming sessions will cover a host of topics, including contracts and document automation, legal business strategies, e-discovery, litigation and data science and more. Click here to learn more and register for the most important virtual legal event of the year!
LawLaw.com

Freshfields' Head of Public International Law Exits For Essex Court

Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer has lost its head of public international law to Essex Court Chambers. Paris-based partner Ben Juratowitch QC is set to join the chambers in November, a statement on Thursday said. Juratowitch has been at Freshfields for 13 years, according to LinkedIn, having joined as an associate in 2008 and joining the partnership in 2013.
LawLaw.com

Litigators Gear Up for Post-Pandemic Personal Injury Suits: The Morning Minute

Want to get this daily news briefing by email? Here’s the sign-up. DANGEROUS ENCOUNTERS - The lifting of pandemic restrictions across much of the country and the resultant increase in human interaction is a welcome development for most after such a long period in isolation. But, as we examine in this week’s Law.com Litigation Trendspotter column, trial lawyers say a rise in personal injury litigation, from medical malpractice to motor vehicle accidents and road rage incidents, is “inevitable” with so many people out and about. I’m interested to hear what you think: what types of personal injury claims do you expect to increase as life gets back to something resembling the pre-pandemic normal? Let me know at [email protected] and I’ll feature your feedback in a follow-up column.
Salt Lake City, UTPosted by
Deseret News

Big business is seeing what happens when ‘woke corporations’ meet ‘cancel culture’

After a decade that saw America’s biggest multinational corporations take public stances on issues from same-sex marriage to Black Lives Matter, a backlash has begun. It’s coming from the left and the right. Conservatives are upset with companies that don’t share their views on social and political issues, while liberals are upset with companies that don’t follow up their words with action. There is an appetite in both parties to break up Big Tech.
LawLaw.com

The NLJ 500: Law Firms to Note

The 2021 NLJ 500 showed some significant changes in rankings for firms executing on strategic growth plans, or in one case, experiencing mass departures against the backdrop of pandemic-era conditions in 2020. Here are some of the law firms that saw significant leaps and falls in their placement. Transformative Mergers:...
LawLaw.com

Realty Law Digest

A plaintiff landlord alleged that the commercial tenant had failed to pay rent from April 1, 2020 through the present. The landlord asserted that it is owed $162,905.65 for rent, water charges, utilities and other charges. The tenant asserted that there are numerous issues of fact which require denial of...
LawLaw.com

In the Struggle for Market Share, Law Firms Are Doubling Down on Their Strengths

Big Law survived—and thrived—during the pandemic. Now firms are doubling down on what got them to this point, firm leaders and legal analysts say. Whether that means adding laterals, adding offices or boosting business development through staff training and restructuring, members of the Am Law 200 are going deeper rather than broader in their search to maintain or grow market share, building strength in areas that already set them apart.
LawLaw.com

Outside Ownership of Law Firms Gains More Momentum

Florida is poised to become the next state to open the doors to nonlawyer ownership of law firms, after a state bar committee made a recommendation earlier this week for a “laboratory” based on the “regulatory sandbox” model already established in Utah. The Special Committee to Improve the Delivery of...
Lawbloomberglaw.com

ANALYSIS: Law Firms Are Grappling With a Host of HR Challenges

Attorneys are observing a growing number of challenges related to human resources at their law firms, according to results from Bloomberg Law’s 2021 Law Firm Benchmarks Survey. Compared to last year, the survey reveals that lawyers’ concerns have shifted away from business-building and remote work to an increased focus on factors related to employee well-being and job satisfaction.
EconomyInvestmentNews

Finra should review Form U4 to help industry diversity: Robinhood

The registration application known as Form U4 asks an applicant for a variety of information, from employment history to whether he or she has been convicted of or charged with a felony. The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority Inc. could help foster diversity in the securities industry if it rethought questions...
EconomyPosted by
Fox News

What Are Deep Fakes?

This week, Hao Li, CEO, and Co-Founder at Pinscreen and Distinguished Fellow at U.C. Berkeley, joins Abby in the classroom to help with her lesson plan on Deep Fakes. They discuss how Deep Fakes were invented, what Deep Fakes are used for, and the future of imaging technology on the web and beyond.
BusinessLaw.com

How a Pa.-Based Boutique Firm Became a Go-To Cybersecurity Fixer

Since it was founded in 2016 by insurance lawyers from Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith, Chester County-based law firm Mullen Coughlin has been growing a roster of Big Law talent while amassing a growing share of the cybersecurity legal market. The midsize firm, which represents companies defending against and responding...
Public HealthLaw.com

Mintz Says No COVID Vaccination, No Office

Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo deviated from most Big Law firms in its return to office announcement, joining a very small group of large firms that are requiring personnel to get a COVID-19 vaccine in order to return to the office. The firm released its return-to-office policy Tuesday...
Businessintralinks.com

Does M&A Diligence Still Matter?

A panel of experts weighs in on Tech’s impact on this vital step in the dealmaking process. Against the backdrop of a buoyant mergers and acquisitions market, SS&C Intralinks recently hosted an expert roundtable session exploring whether M&A diligence still matters. The session, moderated by Noah Waisberg, CEO/co-founder of Kira Systems, focused on the legal aspects of diligence. The experts, all partners with prominent law firms, shared real-life examples from their vast trove of dealmaking experience. Recognizing the importance that technology is playing in every area of M&A, the panel also discussed the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in the legal-diligence process.
LawMySanAntonio

Greenberg Traurig's Laura Evangelista to be a Panelist on LICONY Webinar

NEW YORK (PRWEB) June 30, 2021. Laura Evangelista, an Insurance Regulatory & Transactions and Government Law & Policy shareholder in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP’s New York City and Albany offices, will serve as a panelist at Life Insurance Council of New York (LICONY)’s Unique Policy and Replacement Filings Procedures webinar as part of a series called “Unique New York” on June 30. According to LICONY, the organization aims “to create and maintain a legislative and regulatory environment that encourages its members to conduct and grow their life insurance businesses here in New York State.”
Technologyabovethelaw.com

The Legal Tech-To-English Dictionary: Time, Billing & Payments

Ed. note: This is the latest installment of The Legal Tech-to-English Dictionary, part of our Non-Event for Tech-Perplexed Lawyers. Jared Correia is the host of the Non-Eventcast. There’s a term for when attorneys use Latin and other arcane languages to describe legal processes to consumers: “legalese.”. But there’s no similar...