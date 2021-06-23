NLJ 500 Webinar: A Deep Dive Into What Happened in 2020
It’s time to review how the nation’s largest law firms did in 2020 with the release of The NLJ 500. The National Law Journal will host a webinar with the reporters and editors behind this year’s reporting to discuss the key highlights and trends seen during the past year as the legal industry grappled with COVID-19. The news team will review the firms and practice areas especially hard hit during the pandemic, and provide insights from firms that managed to still have a strong financial year.www.law.com