Melvin Hubbard, 96
Melvin Archibald Hubbard, age 96 formerly of Tracy, passed away Friday, January 29, 2021 at Ecumen Centennial House in Apple Valley. Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Tracy United Methodist Church. Interment will be in the Tracy City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution in Melvin’s name may be made to the Ecumen Giving Fund (hospice), Apple Valley, Minnesota or to the Tracy United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service – Tracy Area Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.headlightherald.com