Manning scheduled to start as Detroit hosts St. Louis

Posted by 
9&10 News
9&10 News
 8 days ago

St. Louis Cardinals (36-37, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (31-42, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Wednesday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: John Gant (4-5, 3.50 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 46 strikeouts) Tigers: Matt Manning (0-1, 3.60 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 3 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers +109, Cardinals -126; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit and St. Louis will face off on Wednesday.

The Tigers are 16-19 in home games in 2020. Detroit is slugging .379 as a unit. Jonathan Schoop leads the club with a .477 slugging percentage, including 25 extra-base hits and 14 home runs.

The Cardinals are 17-22 on the road. St. Louis has a team on-base percentage of .294, last in the National League. Dylan Carlson leads the club with a mark of .349.

The Tigers won the last meeting 8-2. Kyle Funkhouser secured his first victory and Schoop went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs for Detroit. Johan Oviedo registered his third loss for St. Louis.

TOP PERFORMERS: Schoop leads the Tigers with 14 home runs and is slugging .477.

Tommy Edman leads the Cardinals with 79 hits and is batting .266.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, .248 batting average, 6.03 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Cardinals: 4-6, .188 batting average, 3.26 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Spencer Turnbull: (forearm), Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Erasmo Ramirez: (pectoral), Alex Lange: (shoulder), Derek Holland: (shoulder), Rony Garcia: (knee), Matthew Boyd: (arm), Victor Reyes: (intercostal), Derek Hill: (shoulder), Niko Goodrum: (finger).

Cardinals: Kodi Whitley: (undisclosed), Daniel Ponce de Leon: (shoulder), Miles Mikolas: (forearm), Dakota Hudson: (right elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Jack Flaherty: (side), Harrison Bader: (rib), Max Moroff: (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
120K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com
Related
MLBchatsports.com

The St. Louis Cardinals should respectfully defeat the Detroit Tigers

Starting Tuesday, June 22 at 6:10 pm CT through Wednesday, June 23 at 12:10 pm CT the St. Louis Cardinals will head to Detroit to take on the last place Tigers for two games. The Cardinals are coming off dropping three of four against the Atlanta Braves at sit at an even 36-36 on the season for third in the National League Central. The Cardinals have been struggling as of late, but have done just enough to stay in the Central race. The Tigers sit 13 games back in the American League Central at 30-42 and seem to be in the middle of a re-building year.
MLBDetroit Free Press

Detroit Tigers cautious with Miguel Cabrera's health; Akil Baddoo has 'supreme confidence'

If Detroit Tigers veteran Miguel Cabrera had the final say, he would have penciled himself into Thursday's lineup to face the Houston Astros. Instead, manager AJ Hinch gave the 38-year-old an extra day of rest. Cabrera has now missed two games in a row since exiting Tuesday's contest with right calf tightness. He is scheduled to return Friday.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Tigers continue ugly streak for St. Louis Cardinals

It wasn’t exactly a Motown Meltdown for the St. Louis Cardinals, but the team remains on a path of struggle. The St. Louis Cardinals were swept by the Detroit Tigers in a two-game series. The Tigers won 8-2 on Tuesday and 6-2 on Wednesday. Let’s discuss the good, bad, and oh-so-ugly of this series.
MLBDetroit Free Press

Detroit Tigers game score vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Live updates

Detroit Tigers (30-42) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (36-36) When: 1:10 p.m. Wednesday. TV: Bally Sports Detroit. Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1) in Detroit (Tigers radio affiliates). Starting pitchers: Tigers RHP Matt Manning (0-0, 3.60 ERA) vs. Cardinals RHP John Gant (4-5, 3.50 ERA). How to bet: Place legal, online bets at BetMGM...
MLBPosted by
9&10 News

Indians, streaking Rosario set for matchup against Tigers

Detroit Tigers (34-45, third in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Indians (42-33, second in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Jose Urena (2-8, 6.00 ERA, 1.65 WHIP, 42 strikeouts) Indians: Cal Quantrill (0-2, 3.64 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 36 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland’s Rosario puts 14-game hit streak on the line...
MLBSaratogian

Cabrera hits 494th homer, Tigers sweep DH from Indians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Miguel Cabrera hit his 494th career homer, moving into sole possession of 28th place all-time, and the Detroit Tigers beat Cleveland 7-1 to complete a doubleheader sweep of the Indians on Wednesday night. Cabrera went 2 for 4 and scored twice in raising his hit total to...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Tigers: Casey Mize the Motown WAR leader

The Detroit Tigers have one player above what is considered average WAR and that is Casey Mize. With all the injuries to the Detroit Tigers pitching staff, you expected any one of the reminding starters to step up their game. As a collective, the starting pitching staff is performing much better than in 2020, thanks to the work of the pitching staff of Chris Fetter and manager A.J. Hinch having let his young starters face difficult situations.
MLBdetroitjockcity.com

Detroit Tigers: Where would Justin Verlander fit in next season?

If the Detroit Tigers were to sign Justin Verlander this offseason, where would he fit in? This has a storybook ending feel to it, and maybe even a poetic one if there is a reunion between the two sides down the road. Verlander, who is set to become an unrestricted...
MLBchatsports.com

Atlanta hosts St. Louis, aims to build on Fried’s solid performance

St. Louis Cardinals (35-35, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (32-35, third in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (4-5, 3.95 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 73 strikeouts) Braves: Drew Smyly (3-3, 5.63 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 49 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -129, Cardinals +109; over/under is 9...
MLBchatsports.com

Detroit Tigers' Matt Manning earns first MLB win in 6-2 victory over St. Louis Cardinals

Detroit Tigers rookie Matt Manning earned every bit of the standing ovation he received from the fans. Making his Comerica Park debut six days after his MLB debut, Manning guided the Tigers (32-42) into the sixth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals. There's still plenty for him to work on, but the 23-year-old is holding his own in the big leagues.