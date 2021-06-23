Cancel
Teen helps out at nursing home for Eagle Scout project

By Bianca Moorman, The Meridian Star, Miss.
tribuneledgernews.com
 8 days ago

Jun. 23—Power washing sidewalks, planting new trees and hanging lights are several ways a local teenager is helping the community as he makes his way to become an Eagle Scout. "I came here looking for a project, and I saw rusted gates and all the mildew," said 17-year old Johnny...

www.tribuneledgernews.com
Greenbelt, MDgreenbeltnewsreview.com

Bee, Bird Houses at the Lake Are Raina’s Eagle Scout Work

Have you noticed the new birdhouses as you jog around the Lake at Buddy Attick Park? Or when you were having a reflective moment on the peninsula? And what are those other houses near the birdhouses? Those are bee houses, designed to serve as homes for solitary bees. There are six houses in all stationed around the park, two not far from the picnic area, another two on the opposite side of the lake and the final two on the peninsula. The City of Greenbelt will place additional bee and birdhouses around town at a later date. If you look closely, you will notice that the holes in the bee houses come in several different sizes, as do the bamboo tubes on the top shelf of each house. That is because there are more than 200 solitary bee species of various sizes. The vast majority of solitary bees don’t sting, but all of them are prolific pollinators, essential to our shared ecosystem. And they are under threat. So look at the houses, enjoy them, but please don’t touch.
Hempstead, NYGarden City News

Troop 243 Eagle Scout Court of Honor

Attaining the level of Eagle Scout is no easy task but rather an honor that requires a commitment and dedication to scouting, family, religion and community. Eagle Scout is the highest achievement or rank attainable in the Scouts BSA program of the Boy Scouts of America. The six honorees from...
Mint Hill, NCPosted by
The Mint Hill Times

Garret Vickers Earns Eagle Scout Honors

MINT HILL, NC – Garret Vickers of Scout Troop 140 recently celebrated earning his Eagle Scout Achievement Award on June 12, 2021. Vickers accomplished all the Eagle Scout requirements when he earned the Eagle rank. At the ceremony, the Marine Corps League, Detachment 750 Kelles White, former Commandant presented the young man with a Citizenship Citation and a Challenge Coin. The American Legion Post 555 Commander presented him with the Post Citizenship Medal and Citation along with a Certificate of Achievement from the National Commander.
EducationConnersville News-Examiner

Local graduate obtains Eagle Scout rank

At six years old, Zach Martin joined as a Cub Scout, starting as a Bobcat. Little did he know back then that he would advance to become an Eagle Scout, an achievement only about 4 percent of Scouts reach. Created in 1911, Eagle Scout is the highest rank of the...
Douglas City, CAtrinityjournal.com

Nathan Rupp reaches Eagle Scout rank

Boy Scout Troop 15 celebrated Nathan Rupp’s attainment of the rank of Eagle Scout with a Court of Honor on Saturday, June 12, at Douglas City School. He joins his father, Dan, and his two older brothers, Scott and Kenneth, in earning BSA’s highest rank, earned by less than eight percent of all scouts.
Westford, MAwestfordcatnews.org

Eagle Badge Presented to Scouts from Troop 159

State Representative James Arciero recently attended the inaugural Eagle Scout Court of Honor Ceremonies for Peter Bonenfant, Brian Garner, and Brian Klostermann of Westford Boy Scout Troop 159. The most prestigious scouting award, an Eagle Scout must earn at least 21 merit badges in several different subjects ranging from first aid to nuclear science.
Galt, CAgaltheraldonline.com

Eagle scout brings mini library to community

James DeFehr of Troop 28 recently obtained the highest honor in Scouts BSA after working diligently on a charming lending library for a community he has known and loved throughout his life. The library, situated on the grassy area just outside of Galt High School, served not only as a...
Mooresville, NCStatesville Record & Landmark

A new Eagle Scout joins the ranks

An article on the front page of the R&L of Wednesday, June 9, by Taylor Jedrzejek let us know that a local young man, Joey Erwin, had achieved the highest rank in Boy Scouts, that of Eagle Scout. It’s always good to learn about positive things happening in our area.
Militarykiowacountysignal.com

Eagle Scout Schmidt completes community project for flag retirement

In time for Flag Day last week, Pratt Eagle Scout Luke Schmidt, assisted by troop leaders and fellow Boy Scouts from Troop 201, secured two flag retirement receptacles, a multi-year culmination of work. Schmidt placed two mail-box type containers on the east and west side of Third Street just east of the American Legion building in Pratt.
Corvallis, MTravallirepublic.com

Lone Rock area teen is Bitterroot Valley’s first female Eagle Scout

If you were to ask the Bitterroot Valley's first female Eagle Scout how she got involved with scouting, Meline Gardner-Wavrant would tell you she really didn’t have a choice. “I’ve been involved with scouting my entire life,” Gardner-Wavrant said. “I just really love it so much.”. When her older brother...
NRToday.com

Robert Long: Civic leader, Eagle Scout and lover of outdoors

Robert “Brent” Long, a longtime business and civic leader who founded Long’s Flowers in Roseburg and was honored for his tireless, decades-long work with the Boy Scouts, has died from complications from a stroke. He was 81. Long loved anything having to do with the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing,...
Wheelersburg, OHPosted by
Portsmouth Daily Times

Crabtree makes Eagle Scout

MINFORD — Young people in our area have been achieving great goals despite living through the pandemic and missing out on many things. One of these young men is 2021 Minford graduate, Ethan Crabtree, as he has attained the honor of becoming an Eagle Scout, the highest rank in the Boy Scouts of America.
Pendleton, OREast Oregonian

Pendleton teen obtains Eagle Scout rank

PENDLETON — Josiah James Whitesell, 17, recently achieved the rank of Eagle Scout with the Boy Scouts of America. The Pendleton youth was recognized during a “Court of Honor” attended by family, friends and guests June 5 at Westminster Woods, Meacham. Whitesell is the son of Michael and Jackie Whitesell of Pendleton, and the grandson of Larry and Kricket Nicholson, also of Pendleton.
Grosse Pointe, MIGrosse Pointe News

Circle of Honor: Six earn Eagle Scout status

Usually, one or two industrious, driven young men earn the rank of Eagle Scout each year. This year, however, Boy Scout Troop 96 saw six youths recognized during its Circle of Honor event Tuesday, June 15. “It was in part due to COVID, but it was pretty good for us,”...
Suffolk County, NYlongisland.com

Legislator Anker Congratulates Troop 64 Eagle Scout

Recently, a representative from Suffolk County Legislator Sarah Anker’s office joined boy scouts, troop leaders and scout families and friends to honor Troop 64’s newest Eagle Scouts: John DeLucia, Jacob Yonkes, Richard Engesser, and Charles Wolff. The ceremony was held outdoors at the St. Francis Cabrini Church Parish Center in Coram.