Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

‘A Series of Unfortunate Events’ Daniel Handler, aka Lemony Snicket, has ‘Poison for Breakfast’

By Samantha Dunn
Inland Valley Daily Bulletin
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article“This book is about bewilderment,” Lemony Snicket writes in the first page of “Poison for Breakfast,” his new, stand-alone adventure to be published Aug. 31. The slim volume, geared for young readers and adults alike, offers a dive into creativity, philosophy, the writing life and life – and death – in general. (And there might or might not be a crime in it.)

www.dailybulletin.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Handler
Person
Stephen King
Person
Harriet Tubman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poison
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Netflix
Related
Books & LiteratureModern Mrs. Darcy

Children of Blood and Bone (Legacy of Orisha Book 1)

With five starred reviews, Tomi Adeyemi’s West African-inspired fantasy debut, and instant #1 New York Times Bestseller, conjures a world of magic and danger, perfect for fans of Leigh Bardugo and Sabaa Tahir. They killed my mother. They took our magic. They tried to bury us. Now we rise. Zélie...
Books & Literaturetheconcordinsider.com

Book: King of Scars

Leigh Bardugo does it again. Utterly fascinating. I couldn’t help myself — read this one in one sitting, it was so enthralling! Nikolai Lantsov, King of Ravka, attempts to bring peace and prosperity back to his land and people after the civil war. The failed coup of the Darkling saw the death of the Shadow Summoner, but now, three years later, a cult has grown in worship of him. More unsettling still is that Nikolai – briefly transformed into one of the Darkling’s shadow monsters during the war — starts to have bouts of regression into the inhuman creature’s form. Does the Darkling’s power reach from beyond the grave? Was his work part of a larger primeval force? With the help of his top general Zoya Nazyalensky, Nikolai must travel to the heart of what was the Shadow Fold in hopes of vanquishing the monster within and to understand Grisha power and the connectivity of the Universe. Nina Zenik, meanwhile, is on a mission in Fjerda to save and evacuate persecuted Grisha. Grieving the loss of her beloved Mathias, Nina hears the whispers of the dead drawing her to a small village. There she uncovers a horrifying new method for creating Grisha slaves. To save these victims and deliver justice for those who have already past, she’ll have to put both her mission and her country at risk. But can Fjerdans see the victims as humans in need of aid, or will their fear and hatred of Grisha excuse and abet the horrors inflicted? This book jumps right back into the Grishaverse that has captivated readers of the “Shadow and Bone” trilogy and the “Six of Crows” duology. While the previous two series can be read as stand alone, this one is best read after having read at least one of the previous series, for context. The sequel hit shelves March 30 and Netflix aired its Grishaverse adaptation April 23, so these books are in high demand!
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Beverly Hillbillies’ Star Battled with Alzheimer’s Towards End of Show

While “The Beverly Hillbillies” remains one of classic TV’s popular shows, one of its stars was dealing with Alzheimer’s disease near its end. Raymond Bailey played banker Milburn Drysdale throughout the show’s nine-season run on CBS. According to IMDB, in some of his final scenes, there’s evidence of the disease’s advancement. Bailey reportedly wasn’t able to work anymore after 1975 in show business, according to The Life and Times of Hollywood. He only stayed in touch with one cast member, Nancy Kulp, who played his secretary, Jane Hathaway, in the series.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Angela Bassett shares glimpse inside jaw-dropping garden at family home

Angela Bassett is relatively private when it comes to her personal life, but the 9-1-1 star recently shared a rare glimpse of the beautiful garden at her family home. The Hollywood actress took to Instagram to post a series of pictures of herself modelling in her sprawling backyard, which was adorned with rose bushes.
TV Seriescbr.com

Batman: The Animated Series Teased Poison Ivy's Softer Side

Welcome to Adventure(s) Time's 141st installment, a look at animated heroes of the past. This week, two stories from the world of Batman: The Animated Series that hint at a softer side of the thorny villain known as Poison Ivy. And if you have any suggestions for the future, let me hear them. Just contact me on Twitter.
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

The Best Books You’ve Never Heard of (Summer 2021)

I spend most of my time trying to keep up with buzzy new releases and always feeling behind. There’s so much to read, and so many people with recommendations! When you’re a part of the bookish internet, there can be pressure to read whatever the it book of the moment is or feel like you’re being left out of the conversation. Of course, this frantic pace is far from the only way to read. There are more books published every week than you could possibly ever read, so why not slow down and enjoy some of the quieter backlist titles?
Austin, TXklbjfm.com

Bert Kreischer aka THE MACHINE

Thanks to the telephone game, Bert Kreischer thought we didn’t like him. We were his proverbial radio White Whale – until today. Alas, Bert called into the show to clear the air, talk being shirtless on stage, and visiting Austin. Get tickets to see him here!
Books & LiteratureAZFamily

Olivia's Book Club: Dr. Amy Shah, 'I'm So Effing Tired"

(3TV/CBS 5) -- In I’m So Effing Tired, wellness expert Dr. Amy Shah tackles what we’re doing that’s making us feel fatigued, outlining a plan for readers to implement changes that will create an energy surge. From what you eat, to when you eat, to managing stress, Dr. Shah talks to Olivia about the energy trifecta, and the personal moment that led her to make a change. From surviving shift work to evaluating what, and sometimes who, to let go of, this is an eye-opening chat that will make listeners want to dig deeper into her book.
Birmingham, ALbookriot.com

5 Captivating New Books That Reimagine Classic Stories

This year has already brought plenty of exciting new releases to bookstores — including several engrossing retellings of some favorite stories. These captivating new books, all released over the past several months, put a modern twist on classic stories many of us know well. From a thrilling take on Jane Eyre to a stunning debut novel that reimagines An American Tragedy as a marathon-worthy true crime series, these five absorbing novels provide revamped, updated versions of iconic tales. Whether you’re looking to revisit some past favorites or simply want some fascinating new titles to add to your TBR list, it’s worth checking out these reads.
CelebritiesPosted by
Wide Open Country

5 Gay Stars of Classic Television Series

Multiple classic television series, from The Andy Griffith Show to Perry Mason, starred LGBTQ actors who, for the most part, kept their love lives under wraps. We steer clear of rumors and spotlight actors whose sexual orientations have been publicly discussed by friends and loved ones (and, in two cases, we picked stars who wed longtime partners in 2013).
Books & LiteraturePosted by
sevendaysvt

Book review: 'Daughter of Sparta,' Claire M. Andrews

Some stories are just begging for a remix. Just like vampires, mermaids and William Shakespeare's works, the stories of ancient Greek mythology have inspired countless retellings and riffs by the likes of Anne Carson, Margaret Atwood and C.S. Lewis. Rick Riordan reared a fresh generation of mythology nerds with his Percy Jackson and the Olympians series for middle graders. Most recently, Madeline Miller's The Song of Achilles and Circe won awards and swept best-seller lists with their focus on individual characters in the wide world of gods and goddesses.
Books & LiteratureGizmodo

51 New Sci-Fi and Fantasy Books to Add to Your Reading List in July

It’s hot outside, possibly hot as hell depending on where you live—but one way to keep cool is to plop down in front of a fan or the air conditioner, or perhaps inside a walk-in freezer, and crack open a fresh new sci-fi or fantasy book. We’ve got you covered this month with palace intrigue, space battles, doomsday prophecies, reinvented classics, inter-dimensional serial killers, chatty ghosts, and so much more. Read on!