2 Robeson County men sentenced to prison for trafficking drugs
Jun. 23—RALEIGH — A 45-year-old Lumberton man and a 48-year-old Maxton man were sentenced recently in federal court for trafficking drugs in Robeson County. Tushombi Take Wallace, of Lumberton, was sentenced Tuesday to eight years in prison and five years of supervised release for trafficking cocaine, cocaine base (crack), heroin, and crystal methamphetamine, according to the United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of North Carolina.www.tribuneledgernews.com