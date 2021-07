Newt Callahan has heard Pancake House stories all week, ever since he announced the iconic Battle Creek restaurant was going to close after more than half a century. "When I was a kid, we had a waitress named Eleanor (Dunn) that worked for my mom and dad," said Callahan, the current owner. "Her granddaughter came in today and had a envelope of pictures she had from the Pancake House from years ago ... me as a kid ... photos of my dad, my mom. That is kind of what it's been like this week. This place has meant a lot to a lot of people and, for everyone, to see it close, is sad."