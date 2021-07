A sprawling apartment complex is taking shape on a quiet stretch of Las Vegas Boulevard. Construction is underway on Ariva, a 754-unit project off the west side of the boulevard just north of Starr Avenue, with its wood-frame complex visible to passersby. The first phase is expected to open toward year’s end, and all of the units are scheduled to be finished by 2023, according to contractor Sam Nicholson, whose firm was hired by the owner as the project’s development manager.