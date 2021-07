2020-21 Team: Kelowna Rockets (#8) NHL Draft Eligibility: 2021 first-year eligibility. NHL Central Scouting: 90th (amongst NA skaters) I feel like a bit of a broken record repeating this on every profile, but the COVID-19 pandemic has made scouts’ jobs much, much harder heading into this year’s draft. At least in 2020, they still had at least half a season in most leagues to work with. This year, while the major European leagues (KHL, SHL, SM-Liiga, etc) were able to leg out a full campaign, Canada’s junior leagues saw a different outcome.