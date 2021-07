A Trinitarios gang member was arrested Wednesday for setting off an explosion of fireworks in Manhattan that was caught on video, the NYPD’s top cop wrote on Twitter. “The suspect in a recent fireworks detonation in Upper Manhattan has been arrested & charged,” Police Commissioner Dermott Shea wrote. “W/a half dozen priors, this is not his 1st arrest. Illegal & dangerous, fireworks should be left to the professionals.”