Oklahoma football: Which coaching job is better, OU or Texas?

The Oklahoma Sooners are just 73 days away from the start of the 2021 college football season. Last year the Oklahoma football team led by first-year starter Spencer Rattler missed out on the College Football Playoffs for the first time in four seasons. The team was knocked off the fast track to the CFP by early-season losses to Iowa State and Kansas State. The ISU loss was avenged in the Big 12 Championship game but it was a little too late as they would have to settle for a Cotton Bowl clash with the Florida Gators.