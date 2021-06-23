Oklahoma football: Which coaching job is better, OU or Texas?
The Oklahoma football rivalry with Texas has outlived their affiliation as Big 12 conference compatriots and foes by almost 100 years. The OU-Texas football rivalry is one of the oldest and most celebrated rivalries in college football. Nearly every year since 1900 these two longtime rivals have met on the gridiron for an annual showdown. In total, the Sooners and Longhorns have played 116 games, with Texas winning 62 times and Oklahoma 49 times. There have been five games that ended in a tie.stormininnorman.com