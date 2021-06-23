Cancel
Military

JROTC instructors meet to evaluate camp and future training for cadets

 8 days ago

Jun. 23—LUMBERTON — Seven Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps instructors gathered Tuesday at Lumberton High School to discuss the success of its weeklong training camp that was held this past week and ways to improve it in the future. Typically, about 75 JROTC cadets attend the camp hosted by the...

