JROTC instructors meet to evaluate camp and future training for cadets

On June 8th, 2021, approximately six weeks after 46 local combat veterans convened to establish a new Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) charter, Texas VFW State Commander, Mr. Richard “Dick” Shawver, officially installed (activated) Bulverde VFW Post #12205 and administered the oath of office to its first Commander, Ronald “Mac” McKinnon, appointed officers, and a total of sixty new members. Dignitaries included representatives of U.S. Congressman Chip Roy, Senator Donna Campbell, Texas State Senate and Texas State Representative Kyle Biederman, Mr. Scott Haag, County Commissioner, Comal County Precinct #2, Mr. Robert Martinez, Jr., Texas VFW State Chief of Staff, Mr. Dan West, Texas VFW State Adjutant and Quartermaster, Mr. Greg Brannan, Texas VFW State District #5 Commander, the New Braunfels VFW Post #7110 Color Guard, and members of other local VFW Posts.