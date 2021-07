The best-known trail in Grand Canyon National Park is iconic for a reason: This hiking experience is hard to beat. Following the Bright Angel Fault 9.5 miles and 4,500 vertical feet down a break in the canyon wall to the Colorado River, it traverses billions of years of geologic history. The views into the depth of the canyon are nothing to sneeze at, either: The stepped red and orange cliffs of The Battleship and Cheop’s Pyramid loom above, while the faint blue ribbon of the Colorado glimmers far below. Whether you have an hour, a day, or a weekend, the Bright Angel Trail won’t disappoint.