I have been talking for weeks about how dirty Lansing is. It’s to the point of embarrassment. I really feel it has gotten worse during the Pandemic. We're at the tail end of this mess, so instead of continuing to complain about this, I am organizing my own clean-up day. I have reached out to the Mayor’s office and hopefully they can help. Our Mayor Andy Schor was on the Mad Dog Show a couple of weeks ago. I feel we have a solid rapport. So, again, hopefully they can assist on this project. If not, we are still moving forward with this Mad Dog clean-up day.