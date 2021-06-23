Sarah Paulson Reveals Which 'Underwhelming' Season of 'American Horror Story' Made Her Feel 'Trapped'
Sarah Paulson may be an American Horror Story staple, but there was one season of the fan-favorite FX horror anthology series that had her feeling "trapped." After starring as medium Billie Dean Howard in Season 1's Murder House and pulling double duty in Season 4's Freak Show as Bette and Dot Tattler, among several other roles, it was the show's sixth season, Roanoke, that had Paulson wanting to sit out the chapter.popculture.com