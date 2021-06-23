Ei-ichi Negishi, 1935-2021
Earlier this month, organic chemist Ei-ichi Negishi died at the age of 85. I missed this event (I wasn’t posting during those few days) so I wanted to note it here, because Negishi was a huge name in the field. There’s a Nobel prize to back that statement up (Chemistry, 2010), and plenty of other awards as well. But si momumentum requiris, circumspice: the sorts of metal-catalyzed couplings that he spent his career working on have become indispensable tools in organic synthesis, and the field is still an active area of research. Carbon-carbon bond formation is a high-denomination coin in organic chemistry, as are high-turnover catalytic methods, so the amount of interest (both academic and industrial) in these reactions is not surprising. The number of compounds that have been made by now through these routes is just not feasible to even start counting.blogs.sciencemag.org