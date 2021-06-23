Early-Onset Colorectal Study Shows Better Overall Survival for Patients Under 50
Individuals with an early-onset colorectal cancer diagnosis had a survival benefit versus those at later ages, especially for patients younger than 50 years old. Findings from a cohort study of patients with primary colorectal cancer (CRC) revealed that a young onset of disease was associated with better survival compared with later-life occurrence when adjusting for tumor stage at diagnosis, according to findings published in JAMA Network Open.www.cancernetwork.com