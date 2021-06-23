Early-Onset Colorectal Study Shows Better Overall Survival for Patients Under 50

Brenda Martone and Alicia Morgans discuss the positioning of radium-223 in the treatment of patients with bone-only mCRPC. Brenda emphasizes that radium-223 is approved for symptomatic bone-only disease and that this includes many symptoms including fatigue, loss of appetite, and others that are not limited to bone-related pain. This is approved in a broad population and needs to be considered in the sequence of treatments before a patient may advance to soft tissue disease too. This is a bone-targeted treatment that improves overall survival and quality of life in these patients. She emphasizes using it earlier in treatment to ensure the bone marrow is strong and that the patient has the opportunity to benefit from this treatment. Alicia also shares the importance of using radium-223 in combination with bone health agents. Brenda discusses how they have incorporated Nuclear Medicine into the process of care and the collaboration in managing the patient through the six cycles of Radim-223 therapy.