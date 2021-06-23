Cancel
Dubuque, IA

Management Of Mystique Community Ice Center Bows Out

By Mark Evenstad
x1071.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe operator of Dubuque’s Mystique Community Ice Center has informed the city that it is ending its management of the facility at the end of July. Dubuque Community Ice & Recreation Center Inc., known as DICE, informed the city last Thursday that it will “relinquish its leasehold rights” at that time. If necessary, the city will take over the day-to-day management of the facility after the nonprofit organization bows out while it searches for a new organization to sign a new lease agreement.

www.x1071.com
