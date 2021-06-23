Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wilkes-barre, PA

Michael J. LaMooney

The Citizens Voice
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichael J. LaMooney, 84, of Wilkes-Barre, went to meet his Lord God Monday, June 21, 2021, at Allied Services Wilkes-Barre. He was born April 2, 1937, in Wilkes-Barre, the son of Michael Anthony and Helen Pipech Lamooney. Michael was a graduate of GAR High School, class of 1954. After school, he enlisted in the Army during the Korean War era. He worked as a retail manager in the Sunshine Market and in the local food industry. Michael was an avid sports fan and a proud grandfather of Joseph and Jacob Libus, who he supported in their many activities. Michael married the love of his life, Mary Morika, with whom he celebrated 62 years. They were married Jan. 31, 1959.

www.citizensvoice.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Wilkes-barre, PA
City
Bear Creek Township, PA
Wilkes-barre, PA
Obituaries
City
Hanover Township, PA
City
Parsons, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Mary#Gar High School#Yeosock Funeral Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
News Break
Army
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
The Hill

Sha'Carri Richardson left off Olympic team after marijuana test

Suspended sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson has been left off the U.S. Olympic team roster released by USA Track and Field (USATF) on Tuesday after she tested positive for marijuana, meaning she won't compete at the Tokyo Olympics. “First and foremost, we are incredibly sympathetic toward Sha'Carri Richardson's extenuating circumstances and strongly...
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC News

Britney Spears' attorney to resign from conservatorship case

Britney Spears' attorney filed a motion to resign as her counsel Tuesday, almost two weeks after Spears testified that she wanted to choose her own attorney in her conservatorship. Samuel D. Ingham III, who was appointed to Spears' case in 2008, said in documents filed in Los Angeles County Superior...
NHLPosted by
The Associated Press

Columbus Blue Jackets goalie dies after fireworks accident

Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks died of chest trauma from an errant fireworks mortar blast in what authorities described Monday as a tragic accident at a Michigan home on the Fourth of July. Police in Novi, Michigan, said the firework tilted slightly and started to fire toward people nearby...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Pentagon hits reset on Trump's $10 bln cloud deal, welcoming new players

WASHINGTON, July 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Defense Department canceled its $10 billion JEDI cloud-computing project on Tuesday, reversing the Trump-era award to Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) and announcing a new contract expected to include its rival Amazon.com (AMZN.O) and possibly other cloud players. The contract was coveted not for its...

Comments / 0

Community Policy