Michael J. LaMooney, 84, of Wilkes-Barre, went to meet his Lord God Monday, June 21, 2021, at Allied Services Wilkes-Barre. He was born April 2, 1937, in Wilkes-Barre, the son of Michael Anthony and Helen Pipech Lamooney. Michael was a graduate of GAR High School, class of 1954. After school, he enlisted in the Army during the Korean War era. He worked as a retail manager in the Sunshine Market and in the local food industry. Michael was an avid sports fan and a proud grandfather of Joseph and Jacob Libus, who he supported in their many activities. Michael married the love of his life, Mary Morika, with whom he celebrated 62 years. They were married Jan. 31, 1959.