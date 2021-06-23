Cancel
1.2 Million nonbinary people live in the US, a new study says

Wrcbtv.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are more than 1 million nonbinary adults in the US, a first-of-its-kind study found. Approximately 1.2 million people living in the US identify as nonbinary, according to a new study by the Williams Institute at UCLA School of Law. Of those 1.2 million people, the majority are under 29 years old and White.

www.wrcbtv.com
