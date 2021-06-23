1.2 Million nonbinary people live in the US, a new study says

While Pride Month this year was marked by numerous rainbow-themed marketing campaigns, the reality for the LGBTQ community has not been quite so bright. While companies such as AT&T and CVS produced logos and advertisements flooded with rainbows, many of these corporations, have also donated thousands of dollars to legislators who have been actively against the LGBTQ community. A recent article in The Guardian points out, for instance, that over the past two years, “CVS has donated $259,000 to 54 members of Congress” who received extremely low ratings on LGBTQ issues, mostly due to voting against the Equality Act which is a piece of legislation proposed in Congress to advance LGBTQ rights. Another corporation, Comcast, “has donated more than $1m to anti-LGBTQ politicians since 2019.” This has become a hot-button issue over the last few years, particularly in 2021, as a deluge of anti-LGBTQ, particularly anti-transgender, legislation has been proposed in state legislatures.